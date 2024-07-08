Watch Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Cuddle During Taylor Swift’s Lover Performance at Eras Tour in Amsterdam

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour continues to be a hotspot for couples where several Swifties are seen showing off their love to each other and even getting engaged at the concert. But this time, NFL star Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes were captured all in love during the show in Amsterdam.

The two were seen cuddling and sharing romantic moments in the stands during the singer's hit song Lover on Saturday, July 6 and this has got the fans' attention.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes cuddle during Taylor Swift's Lover at Eras Tour

According to videos shared by some fans at the concert, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes were seen all into each other at one point when they cuddled each other during Taylor Swift's Lover song.

Brittany instantly hugged the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback singing the lyrics from Lover, “Can we always be this close forever and ever?” She also pointed out Mahomes keeping her hands on him as Swift sang, “You’re my…Lover,” at Johan Cruijff Arena.

Travis Kelce was also joined by them singing along to the song while the popstar girlfriend was on the stage. Meanwhile, the mom of two also cheered for the global icon during her Style track dancing with Mahomes and Kelce beside her.

Brittany Mahomes was seen checking on Travis Klece as he got emotional during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Travis Kelce seemingly got emotional and Brittany Mahomes was making sure the tight end was doing fine. The three-time Super Bowl champion was captured wiping off tears as his girlfriend Swift sang a special mashup of songs including Everything Has Changed.

The Kansas City Chiefs stars are making it all ahead of the upcoming NFL season. While Travis doesn't miss any chance to support his girlfriend at her Eras Tour as much as he can, Mahomes is making sure he enjoys the offseason with the off-field activities.

The three-time Super Bowl MVP attended the ongoing Wimbledon Championship as he was seen cheering for compatriot Francis Tiafoe against tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz at the centre court. However, the American lost to the Spaniard in the third round with a score of 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6, and 6-2 in the five-setter.

While Patrick was seen in a grey suit paired with a white t-shirt, his wife looked stunning in a chic red, white, and blue summer dress at the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Day 5 of the third grand slam.

The pair were also spotted at a Morgan Wallen concert at Hyde Park in London. They were joined by Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. The power couple revelry came off to a family vacation from Switzerland, Portugal and Spain along with his two kids.

The NFL quarterback also most recently witnessed Lewis Hamilton's record-extending ninth British Grand Prix victory as the British driver won after a three-year drought. Mahomes is one of the investors in the French F1 team, Alpine.

The player is currently exploring different locations with his family ahead of the football season returns as he gears for a three-peat with the Chiefs.

