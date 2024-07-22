Watch: Patrick Mahomes Shocked After Chiefs Teammate Almost Suffers Season-Ending Injury While Walking at Camp

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their training camp for the 2024 season. It nearly began with an unexpected mishap involving Carson Wentz. On his first day, Wentz almost jeopardized his safety by simply walking.

The Chiefs' quarterback group, which includes Patrick Mahomes, Carson Wentz, Ian Book, and Chris Oladokun, was heading onto the field. However, in a video, Wentz could be seen slipping and nearly falling. Fortunately, he managed to catch himself before hitting the ground, thus avoiding a major injury.

Chiefs Carson Wentz’s near-injury shocks Patrick Mahomes

The incident quickly turned into a lighthearted moment for the team, especially for Patrick Mahomes. The star quarterback was seen laughing heartily at the near-miss. “Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? Hey, post that. Post that,” Mahomes said. Then he pointed to the camera with a grin. “You gotta post that. You have to post that,” Oladokun added.

The video was posted on the official X (former Twitter) page of the Kansas City Chief. They even put a touch of humor in the caption for the video, stating, “No QBs were harmed in the making of this video.”

Wentz, who signed with the Chiefs during the offseason, has had a career marked by several team changes. He began his NFL journey with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played from 2016 to 2020. The upcoming season will mark his fifth team in as many seasons.

After his tenure with the Eagles, Wentz had stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, and most recently, the Los Angeles Rams. In his brief time with the Rams last year, Wentz completed 17 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns across two games. He also accumulated 56 rushing yards, according to ESPN.

Wentz signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs after entering 2024 free agency almost a month ago. This contract positions him as the clear backup to Patrick Mahomes.

Reflecting on his career, Wentz initially made a name for himself with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he enjoyed an MVP-caliber season in 2017, throwing 33 touchdown passes against seven interceptions. He was on track to potentially lead the Eagles to their first Super Bowl victory before a torn ACL ended his season.

Instead, he watched from the sidelines as Nick Foles stepped in and secured the championship for the Eagles. Wentz’s career has seen a series of ups and downs.

Let’s learn a bit more about Carson Wentz's on-field performance

After his promising start, the ACL injury marked a turning point. While he showed flashes of his former brilliance with the Colts and Commanders, consistency remained elusive. His time with the Rams was short but he demonstrated that he could still contribute significantly.

Now with the Chiefs, Wentz is presented with another opportunity to showcase his skills, albeit in a backup role to one of the league’s premier quarterbacks. The Chiefs' decision to sign Wentz underscores their need for a reliable backup who can step in if Mahomes were to get injured. With his experience and previous high-level performance, Wentz brings valuable depth to the quarterback position.

As the 2024 season progresses, the Chiefs and their fans will be eager to see how Wentz adapts to his new role. For now, the focus remains on preparation and building chemistry with the team, ensuring that when called upon, Wentz will be ready to perform at his best.

