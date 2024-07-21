Watch: Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez Fulfils Childhood Dream, Purchases New House for His Parents

Christian Gonzalez has bought his parents a new house, something he dreamt of when he started his footballing career at the age of five. Now that he has done it, the parents of the New England Patriots CB went emotional.

The American football player shared an overwhelming message on his Instagram account showering love to his father and mother.

Christian Gonzalez buys new house for his parents

Christian Gonzalez has finally achieved what he once dreamed of in his childhood. This has to be one of the achievements every child manifests that they can provide back even some per cent of what their parents gave them.

The New England Patriots cornerback bought a new house for his parents and shared an insight into the reaction of his parents through his official social media account.

On the reel-sharing app, the former Oregon player captioned the video with a heartfelt message which read, “Mom and Dad, I told you guys when I started this football journey at 5 years old I was going to put you in a place you couldn’t imagine.”

The American football player further wrote, “You guys deserve this and even more. I love y’all!” It could be seen in the video that the parents' eyes were filled with so much pride for their son.

The house had a beautiful huge ceiling with a pool in the backyard, something his mother loved so much as we can see in her surprising reaction from the video.

Christian Gonzalez is ready to start healthy this season

Christian Gonzalez's rookie season was cut short as the cornerback was sidelined just after four starts. The New England Patriots player had to undergo shoulder surgery however, the young star is gearing up for a strong comeback.

The player dislocated his shoulder as he made a tackle which was recorded to be his 17th of the season. It resulted in a season-ending injury for him after he tore a labrum against the Dallas Cowboys. He was then officially placed on injured reserve in October.

During a press conference in Foxborough in May recently, the 22-year-old told the reporters that he was “Good, Healthy, excited to go.” He further told that he was “focused on just getting better and coming in every day and just keep getting back to work.”

Last year in September, Gonzalez was named the Defensive Rookie of the Month by the league. The award made him become only the fifth player in the history of the franchise to grab that honor as a rookie from the NFL.

Gonzalez, who played college football at Colorado was drafted by the Patriots in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. Despite playing very little, the rising star has already grabbed the attention of several important people in the league.

Although he was not mentioned in the list of the top 10 players at 11 positions by ESPN, an AFC executive of the network did give him a mention. “I'd have him really high had he not gotten hurt [last season].”

Gonzalez concluded the season with 17 tackles in total, one interception and one sack.

