Watch: Paul George Admits Feeling Like He's on the 'B-Team' with Clippers Compared to Lakers in L.A.

Throughout the years, storied chatter of All-Star class players signing with the Los Angeles Lakers stirred up rumors. People largely suspected in 2018 that Paul George would hug free agency and join the Lakers. However, the twist came when George decided to stick with the Oklahoma City Thunder, even dismissing a meeting invitation from his hometown team.

A year later, George rocked the league again by getting traded to the Los Clippers to pair with Kawhi Leonard. They planned to lift the reputation of the team. George did get his wish of returning home but sadly, the fans didn't welcome him as enthusiastically as he had hoped.

Paul George reflects on feeling like the Clippers were the B-team in L.A.

All-Star Paul George broaches his perception of the Clippers as the B-team in Los Angeles in his recent P episode. He voiced out how constant echoes from fans in L.A. enthused that he ought to have opted for the Lakers instead of the Clippers:

“My initial return to L.A. was like coming home, but the reception wasn't the same. I faced comments like 'You really should've been a Laker.' I rarely encountered a 'Welcome to the Clippers.' The message was clear: glad you're in L.A., but you should've chosen the Lakers. I felt like I was on the B-Team, judging by the warmth and vibe of the reception.”

No matter the on-court performances of the teams, it's indisputable that the Lakers own Los Angeles. Even with the significant success that George and Leonard brought to the Clippers, overshadowing the Lakers proved elusive, a reality George acknowledged during his five-season tenure.

The absence of an NBA Finals appearance, let alone a championship banner, for the Clippers contributes to this perception. Lakers' fans, known to be some of the most passionate and noisy worldwide, ensure this message is not lost.

Having signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in the recent summer's free agency, George no longer has to bear with this. However, his legacy in L.A. is intertwined with a widespread sentiment: he should have played for the Lakers in purple and gold.

