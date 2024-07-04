Watch: Paul George Left Stunned When Co-Host Indirectly Took Shots at His Injuries and on Being Healthy NBA Player

Paul George was once engaged in discussion on various topics on his Podcast P alongside co-hosts Dallas Rutherford and Jackie Long. During the same time, PG went on to praise Lonzo Ball as he found him a versatile player who can guard, shoot, and rebound well.

However, one of his co-hosts had a completely different opinion about Ball. Thus, they both started debating on the topic, which resulted in George being left stunned. Let’s uncover the entire story!

Paul George was stunned when his co-host brought up his injury topic

During the eighth episode of Podcast P with Paul George, the American basketball player got engaged in a debate regarding who is the better player among Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball. While George has every good thing to say about the former, co-host Dallas Rutherford had a quite different opinion.

When asked Rutherford what type of shots Ball couldn't attempt, Rutherford promptly pointed out that the Chicago Bulls shooting guard has struggled with staying healthy. Quickly after this, George responded by saying that staying healthy has nothing to do with the game. However, Rutherford stands firm on how staying healthy is related to the game.

Shortly after, another co-host, Jackie Long, interrupted, urging Rutherford not to continue and reminding him of Paul George's presence, who has endured multiple injuries throughout his career. The discussion of injuries left the 34-year-old player visibly shaken for a moment. Nonetheless, he again insisted on keeping up his point that being healthy has nothing to do with talent.

It is important to note that injuries are a part of NBA players’ lives. This often affects the athletes’ games and their careers as a whole. Both Paul George and Lonzo Ball have previously suffered injuries but, fortunately, emerged stronger after their recovery.

Paul George joined the Philadelphia 76ers

Paul George recently signed a reported $212 million, four-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. This move follows the Clippers' decision not to extend George's contract for four years, positioning him to potentially replace Tobias Harris in the 76ers.

It is important to note that during his fifth and final season with the Clippers, George averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. However, now, a new chapter begins for the player with the 76ers.

