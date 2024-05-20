Watch: Paul Pierce Stomps on Jalen Brunson’s Jersey After Knicks’ Loss to Indiana Pacers

After a crushing 130-109 defeat in Game 7 at home to the Indiana Pacers, former Boston Celtic star and current FOX Sports analyst Paul Pierce took to social media to express his viewpoint.

At 46, he posted a 21-second video showing him stepping on Jalen Brunson's jersey.

This act didn't sit well with NBA fans, who took to social media to mock Pierce's actions, sharing their reactions, which are as follows:

The Knicks would have moved face-to-face with the top-seeded Celtics in the Eastern Finals had they emerged victorious against the Pacers.

Unfortunately, due to consistent injuries, the Knicks' course took a downfall as the series progressed. Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, and Bojan Bogdanovic were among those sidelined before the Indiana series commenced, leaving OG Anunoby and Josh Hart as game-time decision-makers for the final game.

Adding to the misfortune, Brunson fractured his hand mid-Game 7, leading to his disqualification for the rest of the match, effectively enabling Indiana to secure a comfortable lead.

Advertisement

Pierce defended his online act by later stating that it wasn't solely directed towards Brunson but rather to the Knicks in general and that he'd repeat the act with another player's jersey. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Therefore, the next opportunity to witness a Knicks-Celtics clash must be delayed until the 2024–25 regular season.

ALSO READ: NBA Insider Provides Latest Update on Kristaps Porzingis' Return Status for Celtics in Conference Finals

What's the beef between Paul Pierce and Jalen Brunson?

Pierce and Brunson don't seem to have a genuine reason for conflict. It's unlikely that there's any real tension between them.

Truthfully, Pierce's conflict seems to stem from New Yorkers' seemingly cocky attitude associated with their cherished basketball team.

This was an experience he wrestled with earlier, when the Knicks ousted Joel Embiid and the 76ers in six games.

"Firstly, I want to apologize to the Knicks and Jalen Brunson because I demonstrated no respect to them," Pierce admitted on 'Undisputed' on May 3. "Nevertheless, after this initial victory, I tip my hat to them. This outcome was unexpected to me, Skip (Bayless); it truly was. Before the series commencement, I believed Philadelphia's strength was just too overwhelming for the undermanned Knicks."

Pierce even voiced skepticism about Brunson’s abilities, which he later dismissed after Brunson's extraordinary performance during the playoffs.

“Was I aware Jalen Brunson would perform well?” Pierce questioned. “I had the impression that he would exhibit a strong performance. However, I had no idea that he would deliver at this exceptional level."

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics, currently in the playoffs, will play their next game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, May 22, at 5:30 am. They have already defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in a series, winning both games 109-102 and 113-98.

ALSO READ: NBA Insider Reveals LeBron James Is Unlikely to Leave Lakers to Join Bronny on Another Team