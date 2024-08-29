Watch: Paul Skenes’ Girlfriend Olivia Dunne Shows off Most Famous People She Has in Her Contact List

Olivia Dunne, Paul Skenes' girlfriend, is a social media sensation with almost five million Instagram followers alone. This has also helped her get big NIL contracts. According to On3, she already has $3.9 million in NIL earnings, ranking second on the combined list of college players and first among all collegiate female athletes.

On Wednesday, the LSU gymnastics social media team conducted a fun inquiry, asking athletes and coaching staff about the most famous persons on their contact list. Dunne quickly outperformed several gymnasts thanks to her extensive contact network.

Olivia Dunne said, "The most famous person I have in my contacts is Odell Beckham Jr., Alix Earle, Joe Burrow, Paul Skenes, Tyga, Jason Derulo, Post Malone, Suni Lee, Simone".

Meanwhile, Chase Brock, a fellow gymnast, responded with "livvy." Annie Beard praised Alex Bregman, the Houston Astros' third baseman. Haleigh Bryant responded to Kim Mulkey, coach of the LSU Tigers women's basketball team.

Ashley Cowan named US Olympic gold medalists Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey. Amari Drayton also mentioned Biles. LSU gymnastics head coach Jay Clark stated that he had the phone number of NBA legend Charles Barkley.

After winning the NCAA championship for the first time in school history, the LSU Tigers are dedicated to defending it in 202425. Several prominent stars from the program are returning for their last season, including Haleigh Bryant, Sierra Ballard, Chase Brock, and Alyona Shchennikova.

Olivia Dunne also surprised fans by announcing her return for her fifth and final season in April. Jay Clark will continue as the program's head coach, supported by assistant coaches Ashleigh Gnat, Courtney McCool-Griffeth, and Garrett Griffeth. Katie Copeland will serve as the program's Director of Operations, with Savannah Schoenherr acting as Clark's special assistant.

Recently, Dunne had a perfect response to her Pirates boyfriend team losing a seven-run lead against the Chicago Cubs following a strong start by Skenes. She tweeted a GIF of Skenes and wrote, "You gotta be kidding me."

The 22-year-old tossed five innings, giving up three hits and two earned runs. He struck out six and dismissed eleven of the last thirteen hitters he faced. He received no decision.

The Pirates led 8-3 after the top of the fifth inning and extended their lead to 10-3 in the bottom of the fifth.

Pittsburgh's bullpen gave up 11 earned runs and 11 hits in the last four innings. The Cubs added two runs in the seventh inning, three in the eighth, and six in the ninth.

The Pirates (62-71) are last in the National League Central Division. Pittsburgh heads to Cleveland on Friday to begin a three-game series against the Guardians.