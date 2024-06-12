Watch: Paul Skenes’ Impressive Scoreless Pitch In 6 Games With 9 Strikeouts Receives Standing Ovation From Cardinals Fans

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes earned a standing ovation from St. Louis Cardinals fans. Skenes was replaced by relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman after going 6 1/3 innings without allowing a run at Busch Stadium.

On his approach to the dugout, the Cardinals fans in attendance got up to congratulate Skenes' efforts. He allowed five hits, struck out eight, and walked zero hitters in 103 pitches for the Pirates.

Paul Skenes' performance helped the Pirates win 2-1

The rookie Pittsburgh Pirates superstar pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings against St. Louis while facing Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. Neither surrendered a run nor influenced the result as Pittsburgh took the lead in the ninth inning for a 2-1 victory.

This was Skenes' second start without allowing a run in his debut season. He threw six shutout, no-hit innings in his second MLB start, a 9-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs. He was called off from the game after 100 pitches.

The Cardinals did not go hitless against Skenes, but they did not cause any damage while he was on the mound. Skenes often perplexed batters with his mix of overpowering power and movement on breaking pitches.

He started the game with consecutive strikeouts of Masyn Winn and Alec Burleson. He froze Winn with a third-strike curveball that he watched fall to the bottom of the zone.

Advertisement

Burleson then swung and missed a third-strike curveball, and Paul Goldschmidt lined out to finish the inning. After that, the Cardinals mustered four singles in the following five innings until Skenes earned his ninth strikeout of the night. This one arrived at 99 mph on the outside corner, which Nolan Gorman couldn't keep up with.

Cardinals fans had to show respect to Skenes after his wonderful performance

Skenes' night came to an end with a double from Nolan Arenado. Following Skenes' 103rd delivery, Pirates manager Derek Shelton called on Aroldis Chapman to finish the inning. A baseball-savvy Cardinals audience applauded Skenes' performance as he headed to the bench.



Chapman closed out the inning without allowing a run, and the Pirates' bullpen held the Cardinals to one run after that.

Skenes' final line was 6 1/3 innings thrown, five hits allowed, zero runs, eight strikeouts, and no walks. He threw 74 of his 103 pitches for strikes, lowering his season ERA to 2.43 in 33 1/3 innings across five starts.

Advertisement

He was probably the second-best pitcher on the mound Tuesday night. Mikolas threw six scoreless innings before giving up a leadoff triple to Bryan Reynolds in the eighth. The Pirates failed to convert the triple into a run, and Mikolas ended the night with one hit and one walk in seven shutout innings, striking out six.

Also Read: Olivia Dunne Embraces MLB 'WAG Era' As GF Of Paul Skenes With A Cheerful Update