Watch: Raiders Make Fun of Patrick Mahomes With Kermit Puppet Resembling Chiefs' Star During Practice Session

The Raiders returned to training camp this week. Two days later, they took a humorous jab at the three-time Super Bowl champion, Patrick Mahomes. The Raiders were recorded playing with a Kermit the Frog puppet dressed like the Chiefs’ star quarterback. This incident adds to the history these two teams have with each other.

The Raiders defeated the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in 2020 for the first time since 2012. They celebrated the win by taking a victory lap on their way to the airport. When the two sides met again, the Chiefs came out on top. Their special teams player, Armani Watt, posted that they don’t need a victory lap after beating the Raiders. The Las Vegas-based franchise has played with the wrong strings again.

Raiders troll Patrick Mahomes with Kermit the Frog puppet

The Athletic's Tashan Reed reported that a fan asked Raiders’ Trey Taylor to hold a puppet. Some Raiders players decided to have fun with it. The doll was dressed to look like the Chiefs’ quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. The video of the incident went viral online.

Mahomes’ trainer, Bobby Stroupe, wasn’t pleased with the Raiders’ actions. “We will remember,” he replied to the video. The Raiders defeated the Chiefs 20-14 when Mahomes’ side clashed against their rivals last time. Their head coach, Antonio Pierce, is confident that his squad can do it all over again.

The Chiefs will go head-to-head again in Week 8 of NFL 2024. Mahomes would like to settle the scores on the field. The 28-year-old has a 10-2 record against the Raiders. He has thrown for 3,573 yards in those games. Patrick has charted 30 touchdowns and four interceptions as well. With those stats against them, the Chiefs QB has annoyed the Raiders.

Patrick Mahomes admits he sounds like Kermit

Many fans believe that Mahomes sounds like Kermit the Frog. The three-time Super Bowl MVP agrees with them. He addressed the matter during a press conference before the Super Bowl LVIII game.

Mahomes was asked to give his best Kermit impression on the media day for SB LVIII. The NFL star had a hilarious response to the request. “I'm talking right now. That's it,” he said. Although he roasted himself, Mahomes wouldn’t have liked being joked about by his division rivals.

Patrick Mahomes has big aims this season. His side became the eighth team to win consecutive titles. But Mahomes isn’t done yet. He wants the Chiefs to be the first team to complete a three-peat in NFL history.