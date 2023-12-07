WATCH: Rams star Puka Nacua hilariously pitches anime to Cooper Kupp mid-NFL game

The Los Angeles Rams’ recent game against the Cleveland Browns captured a unique moment between two wide receivers that is making waves on social media. Rams’ Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are seen talking about anime during the downtime in the game. Fans have loved the short conversation the two had.

During a downtime in an NFL game, players are often seen engaging in conversations to pass the time. One such conversation was captured in the Rams’ recent game against the Browns, where wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp were seen talking about Anime.

So what happened was that during the game stoppage, Nacua approached Kupp with an interesting question. Nacua asked, “Coop, why do I feel like you’d be into anime?” Kupp immediately dismissed Nacua's theory. “No, you were wrong,” Kupp said with a smile on his face.

The conversation was joined by Tutu Atwell, who said, “He’s such a thoughtful guy. Like, that’s what anime is.” But Kupp stuck with his take and dismissed the fact that he watched anime. The NFL recorded the talk and posted it on their official Twitter (now X) accounts, to the utter delight of the fans.

Fans’ Wholesome Reaction to Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp Anime-conversation

It was definitely the most random conversation between Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. But whatever it was, the dialogue was definitely loved by anime fans, and they came forward to share their unique reactions to the conversation in the comment section.

“Knew I liked Cooper Kupp,” commented a fan who, from what appears, was impressed by the conversation.

“Nice! Cooper Kupp about to level up in the anime world! Can’t wait to see his watchlist,” tweeted another fan. True, we can’t wait until Kupp reveals what’s on his watchlist.

“Cooper is literally me lmao,” commented a fan. Every anime fan relates to this, we guess.

“This is you trying to get me interested as well,” tweeted a fan. Anime is definitely an interesting world.

The fans loved not just the fun conversation between these two wide receivers but also the way the Rams players performed against the Cleveland Browns. The Rams were able to beat the Browns by 36-19 at the SoFi Stadium, and it was definitely an outstanding match to experience.

Talking about the experience, which anime are you watching these days?