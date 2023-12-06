WATCH: Randy Orton recalls hilarious Brock Lesnar encounter; unveils how he first met the Beast

Former 14-time WWE champion The Viper Randy Orton made his much-awaited return after almost 1.5 years at Allstate Arean Survivor Series WarGames 2023. He entered as the fifth and final member of team Cody Rhodes at the main event WarGames match.

Orton has recently signed a contract with Blue Brand. His first comeback rivalry could be against The Bloodline.

The Viper recently made an appearance on WWE United States Champion Logan Paul’s podcast show, Impulsive Orton revealed a lot of things at the podcast, including an interesting story when he first met Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar back in the day.

Randy Orton shares hilarious story about Brock Lesnar

Logan expressed that Orton did his initial training with one of the all-time greats back then in OVW, including John Cena, Batista, and Shelton.

Paul asked Orton if they were their Brock Lesnar at the same time. The Viper expressed, “I remember the day he came and we all were like what the fu*k, we all were talking sh*t under our breath and here he (Brock Lesnar) comes and back then we only had one ring in a sh*tty warehouse and there was like twelve of us.”

He further said, “So here comes Lesnar we knew he was coming we got in and started doing the ropes running drills and Lesnar didn’t hook his hand on the rope. Otherwise, you will end up in the bleachers. And sure enough that motherfu*ker he lapped out of the rope between the second rope and took like 20 metal chairs.”

Orton revealed, "And then just popped up dusted himself off and was like Huh Huh, I bet you'd all like to see that again Huh Huh Huh and we were like it’s cool.”

Lesnar and Orton faced each other for the first time in WWE at SummerSlam 2016. The match ended in an unusual way when Lesnar busted open Orton for real. And the match was called off with the doctor's stoppage.

