Watch: Rare Footage of Babe Ruth Catching Baseball Dropped From Airplane Moving at 100 MPH Resurfaces on His Birthday

Babe Ruth, the New York Yankees legend, was born on February 6, 1895, in Baltimore, Maryland. His baseball career spanned 22 seasons from 1914 to 1935.

Ruth started as a star left-handed pitcher for the Boston Red Sox. However, he later earned recognition as the New York Yankees' power-hitting outfielder. Babe Ruth was also elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1936.

Among all other recognition during his MLB career, Ruth pulled off an extraordinary stunt. Back on July 23, 1926, as per The Daily Eagle, he snagged a baseball dropped from an airplane cruising at a whopping 100 miles per hour. Not an everyday catch. It took him seven tries to nail it.

“Babe Ruth today claimed a new honor, that of being the first man to catch a baseball dropped from an airplane moving 100 miles an hour. He caught a regulation baseball dropped from an altitude of from 200 to 300 feet…The catch was made on the seventh attempt," read the Daily Beagle’s report.

Babe Ruth's MLB Achievements

He was a 2-time All-Star, won the World Series seven times, snagged an AL MVP award in 1923, and led the league in home runs a whopping 12 times. He also caught a no-hitter on June 23, 1917, and had his New York Yankees No. 3 jersey retired.

Babe Ruth's Career Statistics

Team: Boston Red Sox | Year: 1914

GP: 5

AB: 10

R: 1

H: 2

RBI: 0

BB: 0

SO: 4

HR: 0

SB: 0

Team: Boston Red Sox | Year: 1915

GP: 42

AB: 92

R: 16

H: 29

RBI: 20

BB: 9

SO: 23

HR: 4

SB: 0

Team: Boston Red Sox | Year: 1916

GP: 67

AB: 136

R: 18

H: 37

RBI: 16

BB: 10

SO: 23

HR: 3

SB: 0

Team: Boston Red Sox | Year: 1917

GP: 52

AB: 123

R: 14

H: 40

RBI: 14

BB: 12

SO: 18

HR: 2

SB: 0

Team: Boston Red Sox | Year: 1918

GP: 95

AB: 317

R: 50

H: 95

RBI: 61

BB: 58

SO: 58

HR: 11

SB: 6

Team: Boston Red Sox | Year: 1919

GP: 130

AB: 432

R: 103

H: 139

RBI: 113

BB: 101

SO: 58

HR: 29

SB: 7

Team: New York Yankees | Year: 1920

GP: 142

AB: 458

R: 158

H: 172

RBI: 135

BB: 150

SO: 80

HR: 54

SB: 14

Team: New York Yankees | 1921

GP: 152

AB: 540

R: 177

H: 204

RBI: 168

BB: 145

SO: 81

HR: 59

SB: 17

Team: New York Yankees | Year: 1922

GP: 110

AB: 406

R: 94

H: 128

RBI: 96

BB: 84

SO: 80

HR: 35

SB: 2

Team: New York Yankees | Year 1923

GP: 152

AB: 522

R: 151

H: 205

RBI: 130

BB: 170

SO: 93

HR: 41

SB: 17

Team: New York Yankees | Year: 1924

GP: 153

AB: 529

R: 143

H: 200

RBI: 124

BB: 142

SO: 81

HR: 46

SB: 9

Team: New York Yankees| Year: 1925

GP: 98

AB: 359

R: 61

H: 104

RBI: 67

BB: 59

SO: 68

HR: 25

SB: 2

Team: New York Yankees | Year: 1926

GP: 152

AB: 495

R: 139

H: 184

RBI: 153

BB: 144

SO: 76

HR: 47

SB: 11

Team: New York Yankees | Year: 1927

GP: 151

AB: 540

R: 158

H: 192

RBI: 165

BB: 137

SO: 89

HR: 60

SB: 7

Team: New York Yankees | Year: 1928

GP: 154

AB: 536

R: 163

H: 173

RBI: 146

BB: 137

SO: 87

HR: 54

SB: 4

Team: New York Yankees | Year: 1929

GP: 135

AB: 499

R: 121

H: 172

RBI: 154

BB: 72

SO: 60

HR: 46

SB: 5

Team: New York Yankees | Year:1930

GP: 145

AB: 518

R: 150

H: 186

RBI: 153

BB: 136

SO: 61

HR: 49

SB: 10

Team: New York Yankees | Year: 1931

GP: 145

AB: 534

R: 149

H: 199

RBI: 162

BB: 128

SO: 51

HR: 46

SB: 5

Team: New York Yankees | Year: 1932

GP: 133

AB: 457

R: 120

H: 156

RBI: 137

BB: 130

SO: 62

HR: 41

SB: 2

Team: New York Yankees | Year: 1933

GP: 137

AB: 459

R: 97

H: 138

RBI: 104

BB: 114

SO: 90

HR: 34

SB: 4

Team: New York Yankees | Year: 1934

GP: 125

AB: 365

R: 78

H: 105

RBI: 84

BB: 104

