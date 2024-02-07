Watch: Rare Footage of Babe Ruth Catching Baseball Dropped From Airplane Moving at 100 MPH Resurfaces on His Birthday
Babe Ruth, the iconic MLB pitcher turned power-hitter, caught a 100 mph baseball dropped from an airplane in 1926. Watch the wild footage.
Babe Ruth, the New York Yankees legend, was born on February 6, 1895, in Baltimore, Maryland. His baseball career spanned 22 seasons from 1914 to 1935.
Ruth started as a star left-handed pitcher for the Boston Red Sox. However, he later earned recognition as the New York Yankees' power-hitting outfielder. Babe Ruth was also elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1936.
Among all other recognition during his MLB career, Ruth pulled off an extraordinary stunt. Back on July 23, 1926, as per The Daily Eagle, he snagged a baseball dropped from an airplane cruising at a whopping 100 miles per hour. Not an everyday catch. It took him seven tries to nail it.
“Babe Ruth today claimed a new honor, that of being the first man to catch a baseball dropped from an airplane moving 100 miles an hour. He caught a regulation baseball dropped from an altitude of from 200 to 300 feet…The catch was made on the seventh attempt," read the Daily Beagle’s report.
Babe Ruth's MLB Achievements
He was a 2-time All-Star, won the World Series seven times, snagged an AL MVP award in 1923, and led the league in home runs a whopping 12 times. He also caught a no-hitter on June 23, 1917, and had his New York Yankees No. 3 jersey retired.
Babe Ruth's Career Statistics
Team: Boston Red Sox | Year: 1914
GP: 5
AB: 10
R: 1
H: 2
RBI: 0
BB: 0
SO: 4
HR: 0
SB: 0
Team: Boston Red Sox | Year: 1915
GP: 42
AB: 92
R: 16
H: 29
RBI: 20
BB: 9
SO: 23
HR: 4
SB: 0
Team: Boston Red Sox | Year: 1916
GP: 67
AB: 136
R: 18
H: 37
RBI: 16
BB: 10
SO: 23
HR: 3
SB: 0
Team: Boston Red Sox | Year: 1917
GP: 52
AB: 123
R: 14
H: 40
RBI: 14
BB: 12
SO: 18
HR: 2
SB: 0
Team: Boston Red Sox | Year: 1918
GP: 95
AB: 317
R: 50
H: 95
RBI: 61
BB: 58
SO: 58
HR: 11
SB: 6
Team: Boston Red Sox | Year: 1919
GP: 130
AB: 432
R: 103
H: 139
RBI: 113
BB: 101
SO: 58
HR: 29
SB: 7
Team: New York Yankees | Year: 1920
GP: 142
AB: 458
R: 158
H: 172
RBI: 135
BB: 150
SO: 80
HR: 54
SB: 14
Team: New York Yankees | 1921
GP: 152
AB: 540
R: 177
H: 204
RBI: 168
BB: 145
SO: 81
HR: 59
SB: 17
Team: New York Yankees | Year: 1922
GP: 110
AB: 406
R: 94
H: 128
RBI: 96
BB: 84
SO: 80
HR: 35
SB: 2
Team: New York Yankees | Year 1923
GP: 152
AB: 522
R: 151
H: 205
RBI: 130
BB: 170
SO: 93
HR: 41
SB: 17
Team: New York Yankees | Year: 1924
GP: 153
AB: 529
R: 143
H: 200
RBI: 124
BB: 142
SO: 81
HR: 46
SB: 9
Team: New York Yankees| Year: 1925
GP: 98
AB: 359
R: 61
H: 104
RBI: 67
BB: 59
SO: 68
HR: 25
SB: 2
Team: New York Yankees | Year: 1926
GP: 152
AB: 495
R: 139
H: 184
RBI: 153
BB: 144
SO: 76
HR: 47
SB: 11
Team: New York Yankees | Year: 1927
GP: 151
AB: 540
R: 158
H: 192
RBI: 165
BB: 137
SO: 89
HR: 60
SB: 7
Team: New York Yankees | Year: 1928
GP: 154
AB: 536
R: 163
H: 173
RBI: 146
BB: 137
SO: 87
HR: 54
SB: 4
Team: New York Yankees | Year: 1929
GP: 135
AB: 499
R: 121
H: 172
RBI: 154
BB: 72
SO: 60
HR: 46
SB: 5
Team: New York Yankees | Year:1930
GP: 145
AB: 518
R: 150
H: 186
RBI: 153
BB: 136
SO: 61
HR: 49
SB: 10
Team: New York Yankees | Year: 1931
GP: 145
AB: 534
R: 149
H: 199
RBI: 162
BB: 128
SO: 51
HR: 46
SB: 5
Team: New York Yankees | Year: 1932
GP: 133
AB: 457
R: 120
H: 156
RBI: 137
BB: 130
SO: 62
HR: 41
SB: 2
Team: New York Yankees | Year: 1933
GP: 137
AB: 459
R: 97
H: 138
RBI: 104
BB: 114
SO: 90
HR: 34
SB: 4
Team: New York Yankees | Year: 1934
GP: 125
AB: 365
R: 78
H: 105
RBI: 84
BB: 104
SO
