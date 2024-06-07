Watch: Rare Video of Big Show Fighting Jon Moxley and LA Knight in Handicap Match Back in 2006 Goes Viral

The current generation of WWE fans might not know, but the former WWE superstar Big Show once faced Jon Moxley and LA Knight in a dark match on WWE. Moxley, who officially signed with WWE as Dean Ambrose in 2011, wasn't part of the roster in 2006. He was associated with the Heartland Wrestling Association (HWA) then.

Sporting long tresses, Moxley indeed is the highlight of the video, as the fans have seen him in only shorter hair. Watch the video below:

There’s no televised recording of the match, but only footage captured through a hard cam. The match supposedly took place on Monday Night RAW either after the televised segment was completed or before the kickoff of the show.



Big Show beats Moxley and LA Knight, fair and square

Big Show was a hulk in his heyday. The 7-foot-tall beast spared no superstar. He was the modern-day Andre The Giant in WWE, who had huge strength. So, Moxley and LA Knight had obviously no chance against him.

Even though it was a handicap match, Big Show turned it into a tornado match, where he tossed both of them around in the ring like tiny objects. In the end, he chokeslammed both of them and ended the match with three counts.



Fans React to the viral video

As the video went viral on social media, several fans reacted to it. One person wrote, “I remember this like it was yesterday!!!! Lfg.” Another wrote, “Wwe was more interesting then.” A third person fan said, “It's insane to see Moxley with that much hair.” A fourth person said, “This is incredible.”



Why did Big Show leave WWE?

The big giant, who made his WWE debut (then WWF) in 1997, went on to win several titles, like the Intercontinental Championship, WWE Tag Team Championship, and WWE Championship, on multiple occasions. He switched between heel and face several times in his career.

However, he felt that in his last years, WWE was trying to push him into a corner, while he thought he could have given much more. In an interview with Inside The Ropes in 2021, he revealed that it was frustrating for him in WWE around that time, and this is why he just decided to quit the company.

“I didn't want to be in that legends role. I kept saying, 'Hey, quit trying to put me in Shady Pines. I'm not ready to be in the retirement home.' And that's something that WWE has always done, too,” Wrestling Inc quoted Big Show. He joined Tony Khan’s AEW in February 2021 under his real name, Paul Wight, as a commentator as well as a wrestler.



