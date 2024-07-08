WATCH: Rare Video of Roman Reigns Dancing Goes Viral During WWE Absence

Roman Reigns hasn’t made an appearance on WWE TV since WrestleMania XL. However, a lot has happened in WWE during his absence. Meanwhile, amidst his hiatus, The Tribal Chief was spotted displaying some fancy footwork at a familial ceremony.

While it’s a complete departure from his on-screen personality, Reigns’ dancing skills were on full display, as the video gained virality on social media.

Anyway, this rarely-seen side of Roman Reigns offers WWE fans a glimpse into his personal life. It should also be mentioned that Reigns was seen dancing at his recently departed father's, Sika Anoa'i's, memorial service.

Roman Reigns celebrates Sika Anoa’i’s legacy with dance moves

June 25, 2024, marked the end of an era in the wrestling industry as WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa’i quietly passed away. Sika was a revered name in the Samoan wrestling heritage. The legendary father of Roman Reigns and late wrestler, Rosey, left a void in the Anoa’i dynasty.

Honoring his legacy, Roman Reigns broke the silence to thank the fans for their support on social media. Moving on, this past weekend, Sika Anoa’i’s memorial service took place in the presence of many members of the Anoa’i clan.

The attendees were seen celebrating and raining dollar bills on Roman Reigns, who took center stage to celebrate his father’s life with a graceful dance, echoing the Anoa’i heritage.

The Head of the Table, known for his stoic character in WWE, surprised the attendees at the ceremony, revealing his deep-rooted love for his family and culture, amid the somber setting.

All in all, it was a touching moment to see Roman Reigns immersing himself in deep emission and cultural pride amid his WWE absence. Meanwhile, Reigns’ WWE return is being clamored for by the WWE Universe, as The Bloodline has undergone significant changes in his absence.

Additionally, Solo Sikoa has stepped up and become the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns’ return may not be far

The Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline has unequivocally gained control of SmackDown. After destroying a defiant Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa called out Roman Reigns on the go-home edition of SmackDown before the Money in the Bank premium live event.

Sikoa stated that Roman Reigns failed to uphold The Bloodline’s legacy against Cody Rhodes, leading to his taking charge of The Bloodline and claiming tribal chief status.

He stated, “Roman Reigns was not man enough to defend our title at WrestleMania. He was not man enough to defend our legacy against Cody Rhodes and his legacy.”

Solo also stated that he intends to bring back the Undisputed WWE Championship to The Bloodline and that Roman Reigns can try to reclaim the Championship from Sikoa if he so desires.

At Money in the Bank, Solo Sikoa pinned Cody Rhodes in the six-man tag team match, leading The Bloodline to victory. At this point, it is clear that Sikoa has incurred the wrath of Roman Reigns. We will have to wait and see when the real Tribal Chief decides to make his much-awaited return.