Watch: Red Sox's Jarren Duran Caught Using Homophobic Slur at Fan on Live Broadcast; Apologizes Following Incident

Red Sox player Jarren Duran was caught on a hot mic yelling something VERY inappropriate at a fan. During Sunday night's game between the Red Sox and Astros at Minute Maid Park, NESN’s microphones picked up Duran’s heated exchange with a heckler.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, with the count at 1-2 and Duran having struck out twice already, a fan behind home plate shouted, "Tennis racket! Tennis racket! You need a tennis racket!" Duran turned towards the fan and responded with, "Shut up you f---ing f----t," which was clearly heard on the broadcast.

Duran quickly issued a statement apologizing for using the slur during the game.

“During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan,” Duran wrote. “I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility. I will use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and to grow as a person.”

The Red Sox also responded with a statement after Duran’s apology.

“The Red Sox addressed this incident with Jarren immediately following today’s game. We echo Jarren’s apology to our fans, especially to the LGBTQ community. We strive to be an organization that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches, and staff on the importance of inclusivity.”

Additionally, the Boston Globe reported that Duran was seen slamming an electric fan in the dugout during one of the innings.

Earlier that same day, the Red Sox had announced that Duran was the 2024 'Heart and Hustle Award' winner. This award, established by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association in 2005, is voted on by both alumni and current MLB players. It is given annually to "a player who demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit, and traditions of the game," according to the MLB website.

Duran may face discipline from either the Red Sox or Major League Baseball. In 2017, MLB suspended Oakland Athletics outfielder Matt Joyce for two games after he used a similar slur against a fan. That same year, the Toronto Blue Jays suspended outfielder Kevin Pillar for two games without pay for using a homophobic slur against an opposing pitcher. In 2022, MLB also suspended New York Yankees infielder Josh Donaldson for one game after he referred to White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson as 'Jackie.'

At 27 years old, Duran recently earned MVP honors in the All-Star Game after hitting a go-ahead two-run home run for the American League. He is currently batting .291 with an .853 OPS and 14 home runs, and entered Sunday ranked fifth among AL position players with 5.5 Wins Above Replacement.