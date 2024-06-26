Watch: Reds Pitcher Hunter Greene Throws Up On The Mound Again After Pitching 95 Mph Fastball

A pitcher's mound may often feel like the most lonely place in the world. When a pitcher is getting shelled or can't find the strike zone, it might be enough to make them ill.

Hunter Greene, the Cincinnati Reds pitcher, has probably not experienced that degree of failure in his baseball career. He's no stranger to illness on the mound, given what happened to him on Tuesday night. But, it was very bad.

Hunter Greene throws up after pitching a 95 Mph fastball

Greene was the Reds' starter against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. In the top of the first inning, Greene vomited up all over the mound after delivering a blistering fastball. It was a genuinely awful performance by Greene, who has one of the hardest fastballs in the MLB.



Bryan Reynolds of the Pirates entered the batter's box in the first inning to face Greene. Greene slumped down and vomited on the mound after delivering a 95-mph fastball to the Pirates' outfielder.

But things didn't get much better for Greene, who stayed in the game. Six pitches after puking, Reynolds blasted a two-run home run against the Reds' starter. The Pirates scored one more run in the first and three in the third against Greene, who was removed after four innings.

What did Hunter Greene have to say about the incident?

Reynolds hit a two-run home run a few pitches after Greene puked, propelling Pittsburgh to a 9-5 victory against the Reds at Great American Ball Park. Greene, who had a 1.55 lifetime ERA against the Pirates, threw four innings, tying a season low. He tied a season-high with six earned runs allowed, seven hits, two walks, and five strikeouts.

Advertisement

“It’s not part of a routine, it’s not part of anything, so it’s going to throw you off," Greene said of the odd incident. "Mentally, you’re going to be thinking about that a little bit more than making pitches. You just try to do your best I guess in that situation, in that mindset, and focus on what you need to do. It’s not easy, but I wasn’t coming out of that game and knew I wasn’t. I had to try and make do with it.”

With one out in the first, Greene walked Rowdy Tellez, his second of the inning. With two outs and Tellez on second, Nick Gonzales singled to right field for a 3-0 lead. Greene needed 32 pitches to get through the top of the first.

In the third inning, the first five Pirates batters singled, resulting in another three-run period against Greene. Reynolds led off with a single to right field, followed by singles from Oneil Cruz and Tellez to load the bases with no outs.

Advertisement

Also Read: Why Don't Texas Rangers Host Pride Night? Know Reason They Remain Only MLB Team Not To Celebrate LGBTQ+