Super Bowl VIII is coming and the talk swirls around Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

During a Super Bowl LVIII press conference, Travis Kelce’s recent take on Taylor Swift’s ‘Karma’ was not on key. A reporter threw a curveball at Kelce and asked him to complete the lyrics to ‘Karma’.

Initially, the journalist started singing, "Karma is the guy," leaving it hanging in the air. Without missing a beat, Kelce chimed in, “Chiefs, of course.”However, that was only part one of his ordeal.

Next, she asked him if he could sing part of Taylor's version of the song with the adjusted lyrics from her Argentina Eras Tour. She sang about coming home and lobbed it up for Kelce to finish. However, Kelce hit a stumbling block asking “What’s the second question?”

Karma is a song from Taylor Swift’s tenth album Midnights (2022).

Taylor Swift's Heartfelt Lyrics Change for Travis Kelce

During Taylor Swift’s concert in Buenos Aires on November 12, 2023, she decided to change the lyrics of “Karma.” The original line went thus: “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me.” Yet thinking about her boyfriend Travis Kelce who was present at that time she changed it to ‘Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.’

Kelce in the crowd was beaming and throwing his hands up in joy at this altered lyric. To cap off the night, Swift sealed it with a kiss as she ran up to him and greeted Kelce by his side after the show.

Travis Kelce Reveals Why People Are Going Gaga Over His Relationship with Taylor Swift

During a Super Bowl LVIII press conference, Travis Kelce also spoke at length about the reasons behind the craze surrounding his relationship with Taylor Swift. He feels it’s just about spreading positive energy around.

To them, everything comes down to adopting their own values and nurturing a passion for living.

