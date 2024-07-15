Watch: Resurfaced Blooper From Central Intelligence Shows Kevin Hart Roasting Dwayne Johnson With Brutal Burn

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has a wide circle of friends in WWE and Hollywood. The actor Kevin Hart is The Final Boss one of his closest friends. The two co-starred in the 2016 movie Central Intelligence. Recently, a blooper from the movie is going viral on the internet after Hart roasted the wrestler-turned-actor, making fun of his WWE name, The Rock.

"What does that mean? What, you think Mr. T and Sting, and The Rock... you think these guys are real. That's a bunch of dumba**nicknames by a bunch of dumba** people" said Hart in the blooper.

During the blooper scene, Dwayne The Rock Johnson couldn't maintain a serious expression upon hearing Kevin Hart's words. Seeing The Rock, the comedian also burst out laughing.

Kevin Hart's possibility of a WWE appearance

Like a myriad of celebrities from Hollywood, Kevin Hart is not unfamiliar with WWE. In the early 2010s, he made a surprise appearance on Monday Night RAW, giving an interview to Renee Young and getting confronted by Adam Rose

Central Intelligence was released in 2016, and The Rock has been a close companion of Kevin Hart for almost a decade. After The Rock's recent run in WWE and the appointment to the TKO board of directors, the possibility of a future appearance by the comedian can not be dismissed.

Given their on-screen chemistry, they could recreate the magic on WWE TV. Wrestling fans would be delighted to watch the Central Intelligence duo on WWE programming, perhaps in a grand show like WrestleMania.

The Rock's recent WWE run

For the first time in a decade, The Rock had a continuous run of months in WWE, unveiling a new gimmick. Heading to WrestleMania 40, The Great One was initially set to face Roman Reigns in a dream match, which eventually altered due to negative crowd reactions as mentioned in the recently released WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain documentary .

He slowly morphed into the Final Boss, becoming a despicable heel and a huge obstacle on Cody Rhodes' road to finishing his story at the Grandest Stage of Them All. He went after Cody and his family during the build-up of the rivalry

Joining The Bloodline, the duo of Roman Reigns and The Rock wrestled and beat Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in a tag team match on day one of the grand spectacle. He tried assisting Roman on the second day, but it backfired. Right now, The Final Boss is away from WWE, but he is expected to be part of WrestleMania 41.

