Watch: Resurfaced Footage Shows Tom Aspinall Almost Quit MMA for Boxing in 2016 Due to Financial Struggles

Resurfaced old footage has shown Tom Aspinall trying to quit MMA for boxing in 2016 due to financial struggles. In an interview with IFLTV, Aspinall could be seen alongside a fresh-faced Tommy Fury.

Aspinall pointed out the lack of reward in MMA and claimed that he was making the decision to secure his finances. Aspinall was 5-2 as an MMA fighter at that point and had fought under several UK promotions.

Tom Aspinall tried quitting MMA

Tom Aspinall has recently been advised to stick up for himself and not let the UFC bully him in order to get a Jon Jones fight. He is currently the interim heavyweight champion and one of the best fighters in the world.

The grass wasn’t always so green on Aspinall’s side, as the resurfaced footage shows. He could be seen saying, "It's not my first day (in a boxing gym); I've actually been coming for a bit to do the sparring, but it's my first day that I've decided to solely focus on boxing. It's time to learn the trade; I've been learning to do MMA for a long time.”

He added, "I've been struggling to make it pay financially. I'm just not getting many rewards from it; struggling to get fights, so switch over and do the boxing. It's time to learn the art of boxing."

He could be seen sitting beside Tommy Fury in the video. It’s worth noting that Aspinall used to train with Tyson Fury during the earlier stages of his career.

Aspinall, though, is currently one of the best fighters in the UFC heavyweight division. He won the interim heavyweight title at UFC 295 and has since defended it at UFC 304. The Brit is actively seeking a fight against undisputed heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Tom Aspinall is betting favorite in a potential Jon Jones fight

Tom Aspinall called out Jon Jones in a respectful manner following his UFC 304 win against Curtis Blaydes. The heavyweight title unification bout seems like a no-brainer, but ‘Bones’ will fight Stipe Miocic next.

Bookmakers, though, have released the odds for a potential Jones vs. Aspinall fight. Jones is the underdog (+130), while Aspinall is the favorite (-150), as per BetOnline.

Tom Aspinall has finished all of his last three fights via first-round finishes. It’s hard to deny him a crack at the undisputed title anymore, but Dana White has suggested that the Brit would only be a back-up for Jones vs. Miocic.