Watch: Resurfaced Video of Jason Kelce’s Cyber Truck With Profane Cowboys Bumper Sticker Goes Viral

The fierce rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys is alive. Especially pretty well in the Kelce household. Even after Jason Kelce's recent retirement from the NFL, the match is still on.

The former Philadelphia Eagles star is now 36 years old. He is transitioning into his new role as an analyst on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown. However, he hasn’t lost his competitive spirit. This was humorously displayed in a viral video. It showcased a rather provocative bumper sticker on his newly acquired Tesla Cybertruck. This has caused quite a stir online.

Profane Cowboys bumper sticker on Jason Kelce’s truck

The video, which gained traction on social media, was initially shared by sports media personality Dov Kleiman. Kleiman captioned the clip with disbelief, saying, “There's no way Jason Kelce put this sticker on his Tesla Cybertruck.”

However, it turns out that the sticker is very real, and it’s all Kelce. The video was shot on a South Philadelphia side street. The woman recording is heard remarking, “A Cybertruck is on Sears Street.” It was captured by the sight of the futuristic vehicle.

Kelce, standing proudly by his truck, points to the bumper sticker in question. It was a playful take on the notorious Calvin and Hobbes decals that depict the comic strip character urinating. However, in this version, it’s a cartoon likeness of Benjamin Franklin doing the honors on a Dallas Cowboys logo. It was also a clear jab at one of the Eagles' biggest rivals.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the footage wasn’t new. It was filmed back in April and originally circulated within Philadelphia social media circles. It was after being posted by the Philly-based Word to the Wise podcast.

The video flew under the radar for a few months until it resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter). That’s where it quickly went viral, racking up over two million views within 24 hours.

Unsurprisingly, the video was met with widespread amusement and approval from fans. One account, JM Football, aptly noted, “Jason Kelce may not be playing anymore, but he still hates the Cowboys.”

Another fan, sports podcast host Josh Reynolds, praised the sticker, calling it “the greatest bumper sticker ever” to grace Kelce’s Cybertruck. Fans couldn’t get enough of Kelce’s latest antics. One user pointed out that it was entirely on brand for him to sport such a sticker. They further cemented his reputation as a beloved, down-to-earth figure in the sports world.

Advertisement

Jason Kelce’s life after retiring from the NFL field

However, Kelce’s post-NFL life is about more than just playful jabs at old rivals. Since retiring from professional football, he’s been living life to the fullest. The footballer is enjoying the freedom that comes with stepping away from the game.

His distinctive Cybertruck has become a familiar sight around Philadelphia and the Jersey Shore, where local fans often spot the vehicle cruising through the streets. The truck, much like Kelce himself, has become a symbol of his unique, bold, and hard-to-miss nature.

Retirement has also allowed Kelce to indulge in activities. Now he experiences things to which his rigorous football schedule was once limited. He’s been spotted at Taylor Swift concerts. It was a nod to his newfound love for music. And he even made the trip to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. He embraced the chance to explore new interests and passions.

Advertisement

All the while, he’s been focusing on getting into post-NFL shape. Especially shedding the weight that he carried during his playing days. And learning how he can enjoy a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

Kelce’s summer has been a whirlwind of travel, excitement, and personal growth. From attending major cultural events to staying active and connected with his fans, he’s making the most of this new chapter in his life.

Despite his retirement from the NFL, his presence in the sports world remains strong. His playful rivalry with the Cowboys continues to entertain and delight his supporters. As Kelce gears up for his new role with ESPN, his fans can expect to see more of the humor.

Also read: Jason Kelce Recalls When He Punched Travis Kelce in the Face During Fistfight: ‘I Don’t Know How It Got That Heated’

Especially his candidness, which made him a favorite on the field. Whether through his work as an analyst, his interactions with fans, or his ongoing friendly feud with the Cowboys, Jason Kelce is proving that stepping away from the game doesn’t mean stepping out of the spotlight.

Instead, it’s an opportunity to redefine himself and continue to bring joy and entertainment to those who have followed his career. Let us know in the comments what you think about his determination towards the NFL.

Also read: Rob Gronkowski Chose Travis Kelce Over Him Just for THIS Reason As the Best TE of the NFL