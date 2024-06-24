Watch: Resurfaced Video Shows New Bloodline Member Jacob Fatu Getting Emotional Talking About The Stable

The new Bloodline member Jacob Fatu made an impactful debut last week on WWE SmackDown. Recently, an old video of Fatu from 2023 captured widespread attention online, where he emotionally revealed how much The Bloodline meant to him.

Talking about The Bloodline, Jacob Fatu said, "We are talking about three years, Uce, and I get emotional when we talk about it... It has not just been like this. It has been like this forever. When we talk about this s*** (the bloodline hand gesture) right here, you what I'm saying up high? Yeah, bro, it is that part. "

He added, "When I see it, I feel it because they feel it. And if they don't feel it, the fans don't feel it… Sorry, man, if I get emotionally choked up about it, it is because I feel what they are doing and I love it".

Moreover, Jacob Fatu talked about Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos. When the video was made, the Bloodline stable was together, with the Tribal Chief leading the group.

As they belong to the same Anoa'i family, he confessed to growing up with his Bloodline family members. Seeing his family members on television together in the same group always made him feel amazing.

Jacob Fatu's relationship in Bloodline

The Anoa'i family is one of the most distinguished families in professional wrestling. Different members of the family have competed in WWE and other promotions all around the world.

Jacob Fatu is the son of Sam Fatu, who was widely known as The Tonga Kid in the 1980s. Rikishi, the father of Bloodline members The Usos and Solo Sikoa, is Jacob's uncle. Therefore, Jacob Fatu is the cousin of the Bloodline members.

On the other hand, he is also the nephew of the late WWE Superstar Umaga. When the Usos embarked on their WWE careers more than a decade ago, it inspired him to be a professional wrestler, carrying on his family's legacy.

Jacob Fatu's WWE debut

Attacking Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens, Jacob Fatu made a statement on his first appearance in WWE. He skipped NXT due to his extensive wrestling career.

The 32-year-old made his wrestling debut in 2012. He built a reputation in MLW, winning the MLW World Heavyweight Championship once.

