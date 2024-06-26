WATCH: Resurfaced Video Shows Roman Reigns' Father Sika Anoa'i Cheering For Him Amid Booing Fans At WrestleMania 32

Roman Reigns’ father Sika Anoa’i is no more. The 79-year-old WWE Hall of Famer breathed his last on June 25 at his home. The news was shared by Anoa'i nephew, Jahrus on his Instagram post.

Remembered as one of the popular WWE Tag Team, The Wild Samoans, Roman Reigns’ father Sika Anoa’i had a profound impact on the wrestling industry. He along with his brother Afa Anoa’i are both WWE Hall of Famers and had even showed up at WWE with Roman Reigns once.

Since the news of Sika's death has come, a video clip of him, being present in the crowd at WrestleMania 32, and cheering for his son, Roman Reigns is going viral. The moment is indeed special, because here’s a father who was outrightly cheering for his son when the entire crowd was booing and heckling Roman Reigns.

Video shows Sika Anoa’ taking off his shirt after Roman Reigns' win

It was Roman Reigns’ first main event at WrestleMania 32 in a single match, against Triple H for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Sika Anoa’i was there to cheer his son, while the entire Texas crowd at AT&T stadium heckled Reigns.

As The Big Dog pinned Triple H for the title, Sika couldn’t control his emotions and instead took out his shirt and started waving, while a fan recorded this moment. This was special for him because Sika who himself had been a former WWE wrestler could not reach the heights his son did.

Fans react to the video

Ever since the video has been shared on social media by a user, it has been received well by fans. Fans are paying their tributes to the legendary wrestler. One fan wrote, “Amazing father to have. He will be missed.” Another said, “That's a wrestler deep in the blood. Once his adrenaline kicked in, that shirt had to go! “

A third said, “Nothing better than seeing your dad so proud of you ?? Rest in peace Sika.” A fourth user said, “Roman’s first Wrestlemania main event win. I was there that day too. It was cool to see his dad rooting him on man.”

Roman Reigns pays tribute to his father

The former WWE Universal Champion did not make a post on social media, since his loss at WrestleMania 40. However, Reigns came out of his WWE character last night and posted a heartfelt tribute for his departing father.

Reigns wrote, “My family and I thank everyone for the outpouring of support in the name of my father, Pola'ivao Leati Sika Anoa’i, who will forever be remembered as one half of The Wild Samoans tag team."

Writing further about his dad, the WWE star said, "My father had a profound impact on my entire family and we are forever grateful for the foundation he built for us. There’s no way to fill the void left by his passing but my sisters and I will do our best to represent him and his legacy. Rest in Power, Dad. We love you.”