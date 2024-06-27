Watch: Retired Panthers Legend Roberto Luongo Eats Pasta From Stanley Cup

The Stanley Cup has been used for many purposes by the winning team. Whether it's Vegas Golden Knights legend, Phil Kessel, eating hot dogs out of the cherished prize, or eating cereal (cereal first, then milk), the historic award has had its fair share of different cuisines eaten from its gigantic bowl.

However, former goaltender Roberto Luongo took it one step further, celebrating his Italian roots by eating his favorite delicious dish straight from the Stanley Cup.

Roberto Luongo was eating pasta from the Stanley Cup

The stars aligned for Roberto Luongo, who won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers on the 24th anniversary of his initial trade to the team. On Wednesday, Luongo shared a video of himself eating pasta out of the Cup, a creative way to celebrate his triumph.



Luongo won the Cup on Monday as a member of the Florida Panthers' front office, a long-awaited accomplishment for the franchise's best goalkeeper. Since retiring in 2019, Luongo has served as a special adviser to general manager Bill Zito. Following his Cup victory, he has been highly active on social media.

With Canucks Roberto Luongo missed winning the Stanley Cup

In 2011, Roberto Luongo and the Vancouver Canucks came close to winning the title. Thirteen years later, he found himself in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals. However, this time he watched from the press box as the Florida Panthers, a club he helped put together, faced the Edmonton Oilers.

On Monday, the Panthers defeated the Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, claiming their first championship. This historic triumph was a huge relief for the club and its supporters since it came after the Panthers' three consecutive defeats, which allowed the Oilers to force the seventh game.

The team will celebrate with a Stanley Cup parade in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, June 30.

Luongo expressed appreciation to supporters of his previous team, the Vancouver Canucks, for their support during his journey: “I just want to thank especially the people of Vancouver for their support.”

He added, “I’ve received a lot of messages over the last two months from people rooting for me, so I’m truly grateful for them. I always enjoy going back there and I look forward to going back there next season.”

When is the Florida Panthers Stanley Cup championship parade?

The Florida Panthers will hold their championship celebration on Sunday, June 30, at 11 a.m. in Fort Lauderdale. The parade route will begin at A1A and Riomar Street and continue along A1A, culminating at SE 5th Street. There will be a rally on stage in Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, across from Hotel Maren.

Workers are preparing a platform in Fort Lauderdale Beach Park for the event, which will take place at the end of the procession. Meanwhile, Panthers players have been celebrating with the Cup, literally. They carried it to the Elbo Room bar Tuesday morning, plunged it in the water, and yesterday night, Lord Stanley caused a stir at American Social on Las Olas Boulevard.

