Watch: Rhea Ripley Hugs Young WWE Fan After Security Tries To Stop Her In Adorable Video

Rhea Ripley was a heel for two years until her recent turn at SummerSlam 2024. Despite her villainous work with The Judgement Day, she remained a popular figure among young fans, who are inspired by Mami's fierceness and brutality. Recently, the former World Women's Champion displayed the softer side of her real-life personality by hugging a young Rhea Ripley fan.

WWE Superstars, including Rhea Ripley, were busy attending Fanatics Events, which took place in Javits Center in New York City last weekend. It was an opportunity for fans to meet their sporting idols.

A young fan wearing The Judgement Day t-shirt was eagerly waiting to see and meet The Mami. Even though the security blocked the young fan, she caught the 27-year-old Superstar's attention.

Without any hesitation, Ripley walked up to the fan and gave her a long warm hug, making the latter's day. In addition, Rhea whispered something to the fan's ear and took a selfie before giving another hug. The fan was visibly delighted by the WWE Superstar's gesture. Meeting Rhea brought tears of happiness to the child fan.

The warm greetings caught the attention of fans. It showcased Mami's down-to-earth nature and appreciation for her fans. Fans all over social media praised her after watching the video.

With a small stage set up, many WWE Superstars made their entrances at Fanatics Events, including Rhea Ripley. Making her entrance in Rhea's theme song, Demon In Your Dreams, she greeted the fans who were eagerly waiting for their arrival.

Besides interacting with the fans, she recorded a video together with the fans, which was posted on WWE's official Instagram page. At the event, Italian soccer club Juventus handed Rhea Ripley a custom-made jersey, and she looked proud to have been given the iconic black and white jersey.

Apart from Rhea Ripley, WWE Superstars like Rey Mysterio, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Bayley, The Miz, and the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, etc were among the attendees at the event. They met their respective fans at the event. Moreover, the WWE Creative Head, Triple H, was present at the event, handing custom-made WWE belts to different athletes.

For over two years, Rhea Ripley was a heel as a part of The Judgement Day. Following the betrayal from Dominik Mysterio, such thoughtful gestures for fans are great for her character. She could probably be termed the biggest babyface of the WWE women's division at the moment.