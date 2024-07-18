WATCH: Rhea Ripley Reveals If Jimmy Uso Has Her Number Amid Monday Night Raw Segment

The July 15th edition of Monday Night Raw was purely dedicated to MAMI Rhea Ripley. Former WWE women's world heavyweight champion Rhea Ripley made her shocking return to WWE on the July 8th edition of Monday Night Raw after Dominik Mysterio pinned his father, Rey Mysterio, for the first time with the help of Liv Morgan.

After winning the mixed tag team match, Liv Morgan jumped on Dominik Mysterio to kiss him. When Morgan was almost about to kiss Dominik Mysterio once again in front of the WWE Universe, Rhea Ripley ran down the ramp, leaving Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan in shock.

On the July 15th edition of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley confronted Liv Morgan and issued a challenge for a match at Summer Slam 2024 to reclaim her lost WWE Women’s World Heavyweight champion title.

On the other hand, Rhea Ripley was also not very pleased with her kayfabe boyfriend Dominik Mysterio’s justification of being together in intimate moments. Jey Uso has once again started to root for Mami. In the main event of July 15th, 2024, Raw, Jey Uso locked horns with Dominik Mysterio and pinned him clean to get a win. In the end, Jey pointed at Rhea Ripley, asking her to “call him.”

Recently, a video went viral on X (formerly Twitter). Female interviewer Jackie Redmond asked Rhea Ripley if Jey Uso had her mobile number, to which Rhea Ripley nodded yes and said, ‘YEET.’

WWE 7/15 Monday Night Raw results

Rhea Ripley challenges LIV Morgan

Sheamus defeats Bronson Reed (Singles Match)

Sonya Deville defeats Shayna Baszler (Singles Match)

Gunther and Damian Prriest Segment

Damian Priest defeats Braun Strowman (Singles Match)

Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler defeats Kayden Carter and Katana Chance (Tag Team Match)

Jey Uso def. Dominik Mysterio

Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov (Singles Match Ends in No Contest | WWE Intercontinental Title)

Major update on Rhea Ripley's injury

A recent report by Pwinsider suggests that even though MAMI Rhea Ripley is back on WWE television, she is still not allowed to compete inside the WWE ring. Doctors have not yet given Mami the green signal to lock horns, the report even says. That’s the main reason why Rhea Ripley has not gotten into any physical altercation with Liv Morgan.

Rhea Ripley will not get into any matches or physical altercations before the Summer Slam 2024 match against Liv Morgan for the WWE women's world heavyweight championship.

Bayley wants more storylines like Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan saga

WWE women's champion Bayley is gearing up for her Summer Slam 2024 title defence against the winner of Queen of the Ring 2024, Nia Jax. Recently, while talking to What You Wanna Talk About, Bayley praised the rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan involving Dominik Mysterio and feels like WWE should craft more rivalries like this.

Bayley expressed, ‘“More personal stories show the different sides of the girls. I think the more we can show the women interact with each other or with the guys and show different sides of us, the more we can show the range that we all have.”

