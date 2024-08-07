Watch: Rhea Ripley Seen Kissing Security Personnel Off Camera On WWE RAW In Unseen Footage

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest hinted at their official departures from The Judgement Day this week. However, a bizarre thing happened at the end of Riley and Priest's segment on RAW. As Mami was leaving the ring, she abruptly ran to security personnel and gave a gentle kiss on the top of his head.

The security guard and the fans were caught off guard by her kind gesture. It was possibly a move to show that the former World Women's Champion has officially turned into a babyface after Dominik Mysterio deceived her trust at SummerSlam. The baby faces often show kind gestures to fans on the camera.

There has been a major shift in Rhea Ripley's career in the past week. When Rhea Ripley returned from the injury, she still had a conflict with Dominik Mysterio due to his ongoing romance with Liv Morgan, who regularly seduced her week after week. However, Dirty Dom convinced Mami that she was still her man, and Morgan was just a distraction.

There was a huge turnaround in their relationship at SummerSlam, where Dom double-crossed Mami, showing he was serious about the current Women's World Champion, Liv Morgan, as they kissed at the end of the match. It was evident by Ripley's reaction that she was devastated after Mysterio's betrayal.

While the fans predicted that she is a babyface now, her appearance on RAW further made it obvious. Facing JD McDonagh in a singles match after Damian Priest confirmed he was no longer part of the Judgement Day. As the former World Heavyweight Champion was outnumbered by his former stable during the match following an interference, Rhea Ripley came out for the rescue.

The Judgement Day retreated once Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley teamed up, with both Superstars being officially out of the group. Now, the babyface duo call themselves Terror Twins.

Mami has been a heel since joining The Judgement Day. Hence, it will be her first babyface run under the Mami gimmick, considering she began portraying the character after starting the romantic angle with Dominik Mysterio.

Moreover, Dominik and Ripley shared an incredible chemistry during their time together, and it would be the latter's first run with her since 2022. Many possibilities lie ahead for the 27-year-old at the moment. She could either have a long-term partnership with Damian Priest as Terror Twins to fight off The Judgement Day or the feud with Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan could be her sole focus.

