WATCH: Rihanna Goes Unrecognized as Young Fan Asks Her to Take His Pic With Christian Pulisic in Hilarious Video

It is not always a common occurrence for Rihanna to be overlooked in public. The pop sensation, who has delivered innumerable chart-busting hits in the past, is a crowd-puller wherever she goes. Surprisingly, that was not the case recently, as a young fan completely ignored the pop icon. Well, the incident took place recently at the Yankees Stadium in Bronx. Before the commencement of the regular soccer season, the clubs are going around playing friendly matches with each other.

Likewise, EPL champions Manchester City locked horns with AC Milan recently. Spotted experiencing the game from the audience was pop queen Rihanna who then went up to meet the soccer stars. With the likes of Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, and Jack Grealish eagerly waiting to snap themselves with the star, a young fan hurriedly came up with a request for a photograph.

Shockingly, while the young fan looked excited to click pictures with Grealish, Pulisic, and Musah, he completely ignored Rihanna. And what was even more shocking was the fact that the fan asked Rihanna to step aside, requesting her to click their picture. While this was an unusual experience for the pop star, Rihanna handled the situation with exceptional composure.

Being a mother of two, her motherly instincts took over and she immediately organized the area for an error-free photograph. After the fan’s request was met, the fan was made aware of who Rihanna was. According to reports from Marca, it was the young fan’s lucky day as he also got himself snapped with Rihanna.

Unsurprisingly, such an unusual incident had social media fans flock to the comments section. Most of them expressed their admiration for how sportingly Rihanna handled the entire situation. A fan shared a similar sentiment saying, “Literally the most humble celebrity alive.”

Another fan commented, “Even the players couldn't believe it lol.”

A fan tried to provide an explanation about why the young kid did not realize who Rihanna was. The post read, “Well he wasn't born yet when the last Rihanna album came out…”

This fan mentioned that the kid was innocent and he might get a picture with the pop icon sometime in the future. The post read, “I think that's cute. I'm sure she appreciated it too. She seemed like she liked directing them to pose to get the shot. I think this kid if he actually reached out in the future could get a picture with her. He wasn't being mean, just not exposed yet. Must feel good.”

Well, the act of the young soccer fan casually asking Rihanna to click a picture was indeed exceptional. However, it was Rihanna’s reaction that garnered the most attention, as she showed her humility and loving nature to grant the kid what he wanted.