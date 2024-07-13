Watch: Rob Pelinka’s Disappointing Reaction to LeBron James’ Son Goes Viral Amid Bronny’s Poor Performance Against Rockets

Bronny James has received clear communication from his father and coach. His shift to the Los Lakers will demand a considerable amount of time and effort. This message was confirmed on Friday.

James, who was the No 55 pick in the recent draft, had a challenging time on the field, adding only eight points to the scoreboard. Consequently, the Lakers conceded a 99-80 to the Houston Rockets on the NBA Summer League's first day.

Rob Pelinka's viral disappointment highlights Bronny James' summer league struggles

Bronny James’ statistics after the match were unsatisfactory: 3 for 14 in the field, 0 for 8 in 3-pointers, five rebounds, two steals, and three turnovers throughout 27 minutes. After participating in three games this summer, with the initial two taking place at the California Classic in San Francisco, he has a shooting score of 23% and has yet to score from 3-point range.

This performance fell short, especially when compared to the impressive score of rookie Dalton Knecht with 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists. This contrast sparked a viral wave of disappointment from Lakers general Rob Pelinka.

Previously, Rob Pelinka had expressed optimism about Bronny's potential, stating he could evolve into a valuable asset for the Lakers. He characterized Bronny as an "attacking point defender" capable of guarding various positions. Despite the current setbacks, he reaffirmed Bronny's progress as a shooter, identifying him as a potential "3-and-D player".

Advertisement

Bronny's dad, LeBron James, didn't attend – he was in Abu Dhabi with the US Olympic team. He had traveled there earlier on Friday to train for the upcoming exhibitions next week, as part of his preparation for the Paris Games.

ALSO READ: Did 2K Sports Really Announce Bronny James' Rating Above 95 Overall? Exploring Viral Claim

Bronny James open to NBA G League: Embracing growth and development

Upon experiencing difficulties on Friday, they asked Bronny James if he'd be open to the idea of joining the NBA G League in the upcoming. The ex-USC star, who is also LeBron James's son, didn't dismiss the idea.

Whichever basketball category I find myself in, I look forward to it", said James.

Despite the initial hurdles, James still has ample opportunities to step up the game. He's confident of his ever-growing comfort level and self-assuredness, despite his current unsuccessful scoring streak.

"It feels like I'm in a bit of a slump currently," he admitted. "However, I feel increasingly at ease with the ball and handling larger opponents. Each game appears to get easier."

Advertisement

James is dedicated to his continual growth during the summer league and into his debut season, even if this implies joining the NBA G League for a portion of the season rather than playing alongside LeBron James in the NBA.

ALSO READ: Charles Barkley Criticizes NBA’s ‘Greedy Players and Owners’ for Lack of Concern Towards Fans