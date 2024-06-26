Watch: Robert Whittaker Gives Hilarious Response to Khamzat Chiamaev’s ‘See You Soon’ Callout After UFC Saudi Arabia

Robert Whittaker gave a hilarious reply to Khamzat Chimaev’s ‘see you soon’ callout. Speaking on the First Stand MMA show, Whittaker asked where did he see Chimaev as ‘Borz’ is unable to get to any country.

Whittaker, though, confirmed on a serious note that he’d be down to fight Chimaev if that’s the fight the UFC is interested in making. ‘Bobby Knuckles’ is ready to take on all comers in the middleweight division.

Robert Whittaker’s reply to Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev posted a social media message after Robert Whittaker’s knockout win over Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia. Whittaker has now responded, saying, “‘See you soon' it's like, where? You can't get into any country. Where you gonna see me bro."

Whittaker, though, confirmed that he’d fight anyone the UFC wants. ‘The Reaper’ is ready for all challenges, as he showed this past weekend by taking on Aliskerov on short notice.

Whittaker, the former UFC middleweight champion, was originally set for a showdown against Chimaev. However, ‘Borz’ had to pull out with illness and Aliskerov stepped in on short notice.

Aliskerov is touted as one of the best up-and-comers in the 185 lbs division. Whittaker, though, showed that he is on a different level, finishing Aliskerov in just over a minute.

‘Bobby Knuckles’ is currently ranked 3 in the middleweight division and is keen on making another run at the title. However, Israel Adesanya is currently set for the next shot against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305.

Sean Strickland, on the other hand, is ranked number 1 and is determined to get his belt back. Hence, Robert Whittaker might not be the next in line for an immediate title shot.

As for Khamzat Chimaev, he hasn’t fought since UFC 294, where he defeated Kamaru Usman via a razor-thin decision.

Robert Whittaker fight added to the growing list of canceled main events involving Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev entered the UFC as a surging prospect, who was ready to fight anybody at any time. However, his rise has slowed down, mainly because of health issues. Chimaev’s fight against Leon Edwards during the COVID period was canceled.

He was set to headline UFC 279 against Nate Diaz but a weight miss fiasco saw him eventually fight Kevin Holland in the co-main event. Now, ‘Borz’ was forced to pull out of his scheduled mega-fight against Robert Whittaker.

Chimaev is undoubtedly one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC. However, health issues have limited his availability in recent times.