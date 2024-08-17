Watch: Roman Reigns' Kind Gesture Toward Fan After Attack by Jacob Fatu on Friday Night SmackDown

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Solo Sikoa served Roman Reigns a final warning. He called out The Head of the Table and told him that if he wanted the Ula Fala and his title of Tribal Chief, he would have to come and fight for it to get it back, or he would have to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as Tribal Chief.

Solo Sikoa baited Roman Reigns, convincing him that the fight would be fair between them and that the winner would be crowned the Only Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns, being OTC, showed up and accepted the challenge from Solo Sikoa, ultimately outperforming him. Tama Tonga saw the perfect opportunity and jumped Roman Reigns from behind.

Despite the attack, Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa could not cause any serious trouble for Roman Reigns, who managed to beat both of them and send them to the ringside outside the squared circle. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns picked up the Ula Fala, held it high in the sky, and paid tribute to his late uncle and father.

Before Roman Reigns could fully absorb the joy and honor of reclaiming his Ula Fala, Jacob Fatu ambushed him and brutally attacked him. Solo Sikoa ordered Jacob Fatu to bring Roman Reigns down to the ringside, and with the help of Jacob and Tama, Solo Sikoa smashed Roman Reigns onto the table. While Roman Reigns lay hurt, Solo Sikoa placed the Ula Fala around his neck.

After SmackDown went off the air, footage of Roman Reigns went viral. He was seen walking back to the locker room while passing through fans on the ramp. Roman Reigns opened his OTC hoodie and gifted it to one of his fans in the crowd. Fans are praising Roman Reigns for his generous gesture.

Roman Reigns made his thrilling return at SummerSlam 2024 during the final moments of the Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa match, where he landed a punishing Superman punch on Solo Sikoa and then nearly broke him in half with a spear.

At the SummerSlam 2024 post-event press conference, Cody Rhodes was asked about his reaction to Roman Reigns's return after losing to him at WrestleMania 40. Cody expressed that he knows it’s only a matter of time before he and Roman Reigns meet in the ring again. Nevertheless, The American Nightmare stated he is happy for the fans who wanted Roman Reigns back, and WWE delivered on that.

Cody Rhodes said, “I don't want to fill the room with positive platitudes and hot air about the real 'Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns returning, but without a doubt, things would have gone a different way. I probably wouldn't be sitting here with the North Star of the industry had it not been for Roman Reigns.”

The American Nightmare further added, "So he's certainly... I've got quite a list of people I owe one to. I might owe him more than one. And again, no love lost; that's as much of a shoot as it gets. There's a unique relationship, I suppose. We haven't seen or spoken since WrestleMania.”

