Watch: Roman Reigns Spotted Training With Famous Bodybuilder Kai Greene Amid WWE Absence

Roman Reigns has been missing from the sight of WWE fans since WrestleMania 40, after dropping the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes. His record-long title reign of over three years concluded at the Grandest Stage of All, ending an era.

In a recent video of renowned bodybuilder Kai Greene, the Tribal Chief was spotted. Posting the video on Instagram, Kai was seen training with Roman Reigns.

Kai used a remix version of Roman Reigns' WWE theme song for the video. The IFBB Pro was mentoring three former WWE Champions through different exercises in that clip. Penning down a motivating caption, Kai Greene gave a big shout-out to Roman Reigns for the amazing training session.

Roman Reigns' current WWE status

The Head of the Table's present status in WWE is unknown. In the recently concluded WWE draft post WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns withdrew himself, keeping his current position ambiguous.

Despite Roman Reigns' prolonged absence, The Bloodline is going strong, recruiting some new members. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are the newest additions to the family stable, while Solo Sikoa has emerged as the new leader in recent months. Moreover, they are still mentored by Wiseman Paul Heyman.

At the moment, the Tribal Chief is enjoying a well-earned break after carrying the weight as the Undisputed WWE Champion for over three years. With the addition of new talents, The Bloodline will surge to a new level whenever Roman Reigns takes charge of the group.

Roman Reigns' movie career

Having reached the pinnacle of WWE, Roman Reigns could potentially explore new opportunities in Hollywood, following in the footsteps of his predecessors, The Rock, John Cena, and Batista. After WrestleMania 40 wrapped and Roman finished his WWE duties, he immediately began shooting for a new movie.

The Tribal Chief reportedly worked on an action-comedy movie named Good Fortune, starring Keke Palmer, Seth Rogan, and Keanu Reeves. Metro recently reported Roman Reigns landed another acting gig in the movie The Pick-Up.

Previously, he worked in a handful of movies, including Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Aside from his WWE career, Roman might be seriously pursuing a career in Hollywood.

