Watch: Ryan Garcia and Vitaly Team Up to Expose Alleged Child Predator

Have you ever seen real-life superhero action? Ryan Garcia, the golden boy of boxing, teamed up with the internet’s wildest prankster, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy. Not for a crazy stunt, but to fight something truly evil. Ryan’s always been vocal about standing up for what’s right.

Who would’ve thought his next fight would be against a child predator? This isn’t a boxing match; it’s a battle for innocence. Get ready for a wild ride as these two completely different worlds collide for a cause that hits home for all of us.

In the video that went viral, Ryan Garcia, wearing boxing gloves, takes on a role that's quite different from his usual boxing gigs. Confronting the alleged predator, he throws a series of air punches, skillfully shadow boxing before the bewildered man. "Oh, my God, I should hit you. Ooh, ooh. Yeah, I didn't hit you. Bi**h. I didn't hit you... Get the f**k over here before I punch you in the face, allegedly," Garcia shouts, adrenaline pumping.

After his feigned attack, he points accusingly, declaring, "Hey, this guy touched little kids. You will be arrested. You just met Bruce Wayne, bi**h. You're lucky I'm not in my Batman suit. I would've f**ked you up."

Following this intense moment, Garcia didn't let up. He continued to jab the air, his movements sharp and precise, a clear warning of what he could do. He rounds off his display with, "That could've went to you, bi**h," ensuring the message was loud and clear.

This explosive interaction is part of a controversial yet gripping show hosted by Vitaly on the Kick streaming platform, aptly named To Catch a Predator. Here, they tackle the very real monsters of society by confronting alleged child predators on camera. Each episode aims to shine a light on these dark corners of society, using their platform to raise awareness and potentially aid in the apprehension of criminals.

Ryan Garcia, amidst his new vigilante endeavor, has stirred the pot with some bold statements. Recently expelled by the WBC for alleged racist remarks, Garcia is eyeing the MMA world . During the Pacquiao vs. Anpo event, he called out Sean O’Malley and Conor McGregor for a bare-knuckle fight.

“I would fight—what’s his name? Sean O’Malley? ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley? [And] Conor McGregor in bare-knuckle,” Garcia announced. “But yes, it’s a very big possibility. I know how to wrestle, I know how to do a lot of things that people don’t know. So yeah, I would do it.” He added with confidence, “I would knock out Suga Sean O’Malley’s rainbow hair off his head [in MMA].”

Garcia and O’Malley have had several back-and-forth exchanges. Garcia believes he could transition to MMA and beat ‘Suga’. His relationship with McGregor, however, soured after Garcia tested positive for Ostarine following the Devin Haney fight, where McGregor criticized Garcia's professionalism online.

What do you think about Garcia’s transition from the boxing ring to a vigilante role? Are his actions justified, or do they cross the line?