Watch: Ryan Garcia Brutally Thrashes Kick Streamer Neon During Body Shot Challenge

Ryan Garcia is a professional boxer known for his speed and knockout power. Neon is a popular Kick streamer with a big online following. But what happens when a social media star steps into a boxing ring? Recently, Neon accepted Garcia’s infamous Body Shot Challenge, a test designed to push endurance to its limits.

The challenge seemed simple enough: wear a chest pad and take punches from Garcia. But how many punches can a streamer really take? As it turns out, not many. In a shocking moment, Neon crumpled after just one hit. Was this challenge fun or too extreme for the streamer?

At the gym, the atmosphere thickened with anticipation as Neon donned the protective pad, bracing for Ryan Garcia’s infamous punches. Garcia, known for his lightning-fast jabs, wasted no time. The first punch landed squarely on Neon's midsection, eliciting a shocked "Oh my god" from the streamer who immediately took off running.

Despite the padding, the impact was palpable; Neon was visibly shaken, darting around and crouching in pain after each subsequent hit. Between breaths, as he tried to regain composure, Neon insisted he wasn't exaggerating his reactions.

"On my mother's heartbeat it hurt," he gasped, trying to convince Garcia and the onlookers of his genuine discomfort. Meanwhile, influencers Fousey and Bradley Martin watched from the sidelines, their expressions a mix of amusement and concern, adding to the surreal vibe of the event.

Ryan, initially thinking Neon might be playing up for the cameras, soon realized the severity of his punches through Neon’s repeated retreats and pained crouches. It was clear: even with protective gear, a boxer’s punch is no joke for an untrained enthusiast.

Neon and Ross's foray into Ryan Garcia’s ring isn’t fresh news. Roughly a year back, the duo teamed up against Garcia, aiming for a bit of fun but ended up biting off more than they could chew. Their attempt? It was more comedic than competitive, with Garcia quickly putting an end to their antics.

The action was all over in under a minute, captured in a viral 36-second clip that had Ross, utterly defeated, awkwardly signaling for a timeout while Garcia danced around the ring in victory. The video was a stark display of the gulf between pro-level boxing and casual daring. This previous debacle was a harsh lesson in humility for Ross and Neon, yet here they were, back for more.

