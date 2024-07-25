WATCH: ‘Salty’ Ja’Marr Chase Refuses to Even Say Patrick Mahomes’ Name When Asked Who No. 1 NFL Player Is

The Chiefs’ success has led to their rivals not acknowledging their greatness. Patrick Mahomes has led his side to three Super Bowl championships in the last five years. His AFC rivals, the Bengals, seem to be annoyed by it. So, when Ja’Marr Chase was recently asked about the No.1 player in the league, he refused to take Mahomes’ name.

Patrick has been the most integral element of the Chiefs’ golden run. The Kansas-based franchise selected Mahomes in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. In his third season, he took the Chiefs to Super Bowl glory. He also made it to the grand stage the following year, but his side lost to the Buccaneers. After missing the Super Bowl in 2022, Patrick recorded consecutive victories in the next two years.

Also Read: Ja’Marr Chase Takes Cue From Joe Burrow as He Also Flexes Buzz Cut Ahead of NFL 2024-25 Season

Ja’Marr Chase refuses to take Patrick Mahomes’ name as the top NFL player

The Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase appeared in NFL Films’ 2024 NFL Top 100 segment. The 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year was asked which player tops his list for the NFL 2024. Chase admitted knowing it was Patrick but didn’t take his name.

“Who’s the number 1 player on the Top 100 this year?” the host asked. “I’m not saying him,” Chase responded. He added that he gives credit when it’s due but won’t say his name. The host says he doesn’t know what he is talking about, but Chase tells the host he does.

Advertisement

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes Believes THIS Team Will Take the Super Bowl LIX; Details Inside

“I’m sorry. Joe Burrow,” Ja’Marr answers the question after repeating that he won’t take that guy’s name. Ja’Marr said he is salty and won’t take the player’s name even though he is amazing. Chase made the player’s name obvious by stating that he won it twice in a row. He made it clear that he’d put Burrow first on his list.

Patrick Mahomes' dreams of a three-peat amid comparisons with Tom Brady

Many experts and fans think Mahomes will end his career with a better record than Tom Brady. The Chiefs quarterback has three Super Bowl rings compared to Brady’s seven. However, Brady or any other player has never won the Vince Lombardi Trophy thrice in a row. Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs can be the first team in NFL history to complete a three-peat .

Advertisement

Mahomes will add another Super Bowl to his name. He has always been named Super Bowl MVP award when the Chiefs won the SB. If that happens again, Mahomes will be one Super Bowl MVP award shy of matching Brady.

The NFL GOAT has a 7-3 record in the Super Bowl. Mahomes, at 28, has a great chance of bettering it with his current 3-1 record.