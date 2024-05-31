On May 30, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost Game 5 to Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. Mavericks star Luka Doncic played a major role in his team's win and received the Western Conference Finals MVP award. Finally, the Dallas Mavericks are headed to the NBA Finals to face the Boston Celtics.

As Luka was being interviewed by TNT's Ernie Johnson while receiving the MVP trophy, loud booes rained down on him from the Minnesota Timberwolves home crowd.

However, Luka was not the one to be fazed out by the jeers. He grabbed his left hear and yelled "Boo!" right back to the opponent's fans.

Atta boy!

The final score of the Game between Timberwolves versus Mavericks is 124-103.

It is obvious that the Minnesota Timberwolves and the team's fans were frustrated. If the team had pulled off a win, they would have created history. Undeniably, the Timberwolves had a stellar season, and the exit after coming so close to the NBA Finals is disappointing.

Initially, Luka Doncic's presence in Game 5 was listed as questionable. He is facing a right knee sprain along with left ankle soreness. Nevertheless, he showed up on the court. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

He might have pushed through the pain because the Mavericks had a 3-1 lead and winning meant directly landing in the NBA Finals.

When is the Dallas Mavericks next playing?

The Dallas Mavericks are next playing on June 7 against the Boston Celtics. This will be Game 1 of the final series.

Meanwhile, Game 2 is on June 10. Game 3 is on June 13. Game 4 is on June 15. Game 5 is on June 18. Game 6 and Game 7 will be played after June 18 if at all necessary.

What if the Minnesota Timberwolves won against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5? Let's analyze

First of all, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards would have been seen as the superstars in Minnesota. The team's coach Chris Finch would be ranked among the top.

In the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves would be hailed as a strong contender. Consequently, it would also attract top free agents.

Plus, the narrative around the NBA Draft lottery would have flipped. In case the Timberwolves clinched the win in Game 5, the team would also get a high draft pick.