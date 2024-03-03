WATCH: Savannah, Gloria and Zhuri James Jump in Elation As LeBron James Achieves 40000 Points Feat in NBA

A legendary quote from How I Met Your Mother comes into mind for this article as Barney Stinson once said: "It's not legendary unless your friends are there to see it.”

In LeBron James' case, his family was present when he became the first player in NBA history to score 40,000 points. The King reached the milestone in the second minute of the second quarter at the Crypto.com Arena.

Zhuri James, Savannah, and Gloria were overjoyed when LeBron added yet another feat to his incredible career. The family members were overjoyed when LeBron reached the milestone. After his historic shot, "The King" made a gesture towards his family during the timeout.

With ten minutes remaining in the second quarter, the four-time NBA champion made his 40,000th point via a spinning layup, and Bronny and Bryce were not in the stands.

LeBron James’ comments before reaching 40,000 points

Undoubtedly, LeBron James has had one of the best NBA careers ever. Having won four NBA titles, four NBA MVP awards, and four NBA Finals MVPs, James has achieved every basketball dream. Despite not being a "real" scorer, he is also the league's all-time top scorer.

Before Saturday's game, "The King" played down his achievement of becoming the first player in NBA history to score 40,000 points. Although he is grateful for the unique honor, he doesn't value it as highly as his other successes.

"No one has done it," James said. "And for me to be in this position at this point and time in my career, I think it's pretty cool. But is it one of the top things I've done in my career? No. Does it mean something? Of course. Why wouldn't it?"

