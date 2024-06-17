Watch: Savannah James Requests LeBron James To Stop Embarrassing Her in Adorable Moment During Aces vs Liberty

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, LeBron James, was spotted with his wife, Savannah James, on the sidelines of a game between the current champions, the Las Vegas Aces, and their 2023 WNBA Finals rivals, the New York Liberty. Savannah posted photos of them wearing bucket hats and enjoying the game in Las Vegas on Instagram.

A recent WNBA game saw LeBron display affection that filled his wife, Savannah, with a mix of pride and embarrassment. They were at the game sitting courtside with high-profile personalities like LeBron's agent Rich Paul and NBA colleagues Damian Lillard and Bam Adebayo.

Exhibiting his wife as his 'queen' with a gesture of an imaginary crown over her head irritated Savannah, who has been his spouse for 11 years. Despite initial signs of discomfort, she revealed her shyness when she asked him repeatedly to stop and waved her hand in a dismissive gesture.

After the game, LeBron posted a couple of Instagram stories honoring his wife. The Aces shared a video of LeBron's playful crowning gesture, and he continued the theme in his first story with the caption, "Crown her! Ayyyyyeeee".

The close-fought game ended with the New York Liberty taking revenge for the 2023 WNBA Finals by securing a 90-82 victory against the Las Vegas Aces.

LeBron James highlights Savannah James as his best friend

Bron James acknowledged his wife, Savannah, as his best friend in a follow-up post. He underscored the significance and joy of their connection.

James, who has appeared at numerous events, has maintained a high profile during the offseason. LeBron, having been eliminated early from the playoffs, has benefited from additional free time, which he spent attending events with Savannah and cheering on their children, Bronny, Bryce Maximus, and Zhuri, in their individual sports pursuits.

On top of family commitments, LeBron is also preparing for the upcoming Olympic Games and the next NBA season. Regardless of his packed schedule, he never misses a chance to support the WNBA, commemorating the victory of the New York Liberty over the Las Vegas Aces.

Post-game, LeBron was spotted hugging Liberty players Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, and Jonquel Jones, who gave a commendable performance, scoring 34 points.

The public displays of affection for Savannah, along with his backing of women's sports, indicate LeBron's dedication to his family and the wider basketball community. His playful crowing gesture towards Savannah may have made her feel slightly uncomfortable, but it also magnified the profound love and respect he has for his wife.

