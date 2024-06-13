WATCH: Sean Strickland Shares Horrific Video of Himself Getting Waterboarded in Another Strange Social Media Post

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland recently revealed his first experience of waterboarding. Strickland is known for his off-the-hook personal on and off the ring.

He often stirs the pot with his controversial takes on social media. From society issues to LGBTQ+ rights, Strickland comments on an array of topics. He has now chimed in on the experience of waterboarding.

Sean Strickland goes ranting after trying waterboarding

Sean Strickland recently went through his first experience of waterboarding. It is a sport where the face is covered up with a cloth and water is poured on. It blocks the breathing passage, leading to a person experiencing the traumatizing experience of drowning.

On X (formerly Twitter), after trying it firsthand, Strickland wrote, “When I was a kid I thought "I wanna know what water boarding feels like, it can't be that bad". I can tell you it was one of the most f*cked up things I've experienced lol.”

When a fan agreed that it’s difficult, Strickland further added, “You think "I can just breathe lightly and take a big breath when the water stops" nope you are 100 percent drowning..........”

Another fan pointed out that it’s difficult to breath when a wet cloth is on one’s face. Strickland supported the fan, writing, “Yeah man.... no mater water you do you can't breathe.. it's fucked... When you see these youtubers like Steven crowder doing it saying "it's no that bad" because you weren't fucking water boarded lol.”

One fan claimed that it’s perhaps a good idea to hold the breath for a minute. Strickland claimed that at some point one will have to breath.

Donald Trump’s reaction after Sean Strickland beat Paulo Costa

Sean Strickland earned a split-decision win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302. ‘Tarzan’ sealed a 46-49, 50-45, and 49-46 decision win in his favor. He remained the number 1 ranked middleweight contender courtesy of the win.

According to an Insider, Donald Trump reportedly lauded Strickland’s coach Eric Nicksick after the performance. Trump was in attendance at UFC 302. On the JAXXON podcast, Bear Degidio revealed , “That was some of the best coaching I had ever seen. Eric, that was a proud moment for you.”

Nicksick is considered one of the best MMA coaches in the world. He helped Sean Strickland become the UFC middleweight champion as well. Nicksick continues to help Strickland stay as one of the best middleweights in the UFC.