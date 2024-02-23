WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Meets Players Ahead of WPL 2024; Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Recreate His Iconic Pose

The second season of the Women’s Premier League is all set to kickstart on Friday, February 23 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The inaugural match will take place between last year’s finalists Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. A total of 22 matches will take place and in this, five teams contest which will conclude on March 17.

The opening ceremony of the league is going to be a star-studded event with various celebrities ready to make their presence known at the event. The elite list includes the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, and Shahid Kapoor.

Shah Rukh Khan is the biggest name on the list and everyone is super excited to witness their favorite Bollywood star participating in the launch of another season of Women’s Premier League. The interesting part is that the cricketers are as excited as the fans to watch King Khan on the stage.

Shah Rukh Khan meets Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet ahead of WPL 2024

On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan visited the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to rehearse for his performance, one day before the WPL gets rolling. At the same time, the players of Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, who will be taking on each other in the first match of the season, were also practicing for their upcoming clash.

Shah Rukh then came to meet the players of both teams and had a fun time with them. He met the Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning, who had also captained the Australian team in the past, winning 7 World Cups- 2 ICC Cricket World Cups and 5 ICC T20I World Cups for her national team.

Meg Lanning replicates SRK’s famous pose

In a video posted by Delhi Capitals on social media, Shah Rukh can be seen asking Lanning to replicate his famous pose, following which she successfully performs it, inviting cheers and applause from her teammates and the Bollywood star himself.

Khan then went to meet the players in the Mumbai camp and upon meeting the Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, also recreated his iconic pose with the Indian women’s team captain.

Meanwhile, the defending champions Mumbai Indians will face last year’s runners-up in the opening clash, scheduled for Friday, February 23, at 7:30 PM. While Mumbai will be looking forward to replicating the performance they exhibited during the last year’s final clash, Delhi Capitals will try to give a different ending.

