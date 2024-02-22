Watch: Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley squabble about TNT not airing his jersey retirement ceremony in leaked video

Recent footage showing the Inside the NBA team gearing up for the All-Star game's broadcast has surfaced, hinting that there might be some tensions at TNT. But it is not among the crew; instead, it's between TNT and Shaq.

Barkley suggests that a discontented Shaq resents TNT's decision to broadcast his Orlando Magic jersey retirement ceremony on NBA TV as opposed to TNT.

At the video's beginning, Shaq cryptically alludes to TNT, remarking, "They just know they can't ask me to do anything for him, that's all."

Barkley counters this by stating, "You can't be mad about that," and explains Shaq is upset due to his ceremony being aired on NBA TV, with Shaq feeling that a lack of respect was shown by not airing it on TNT.

Johnson indicates that there was a doubleheader on TNT, which prevented them from broadcasting the event. However, he concedes that NBA TV indeed aired it.

Barkley detailed, "It was, that's what he's griping about." At TNT, Shaq holds a significant sway. It might've behooved them to figure out a strategy for airing part of his jersey retirement ceremony live.

But the bigger problem seems to be that the Orlando Magic perhaps acted prematurely in retiring Shaq's jersey.

Sure, he was with Orlando for four successive seasons, but they were swept from the NBA Finals, and Shaq then ditched them for Los Angeles, triggering a decade of sports purgatory for his former team.

If having his retirement ceremony telecasted by TNT was a top concern for Shaq, it doesn't seem like the Magic did him any favors.

NBA TV Coverage and Banter: Inside the Orlando Jersey Retirement Ceremony Drama

Orlando conducted the jersey retirement ceremony for Shaquille O'Neal after a game, making it challenging for TNT to broadcast the event live due to its schedule. If scheduled before the game, it might not have been consigned to NBA TV.

Answering Barkley's question about what's wrong with NBA TV, Shaq reprimanded him, claiming he was merely a company man.

In response, Barkley reminded Shaq of his influence in Phoenix, humorously suggesting his jersey retirement would be shown on TNT if decided by the Suns.

Barkley quipped further, proposing a show from Cleveland the night his jersey gets retired, even though the likelihood of the Suns, Cavaliers, or Rockets retiring either's jersey was slim.

Unfazed, Shaq responded to Barkley with a typical taunt, comparing their career successes, with him coming out superior.

The leaked video clip of their exchange lasted for over five minutes, with most of its content suitable for airing on TNT, and viewers wouldn't suspect it wasn't intended for broadcast.

The on-screen dynamic of the Inside the NBA team mirrors their off-screen interactions, including bickering between Shaq and Barkley, and occasional inputs from Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson ensuring tensions are kept in check.

On February 13, 2024, the Orlando Magic organization marked a milestone by retiring Shaquille O'Neal's jersey number 32 in an after-game ceremony, the first for the franchise. Having been drafted as the first overall pick by Orlando in the 1992 NBA Draft, O'Neal played four impactful seasons with the Magic.

He has been enshrined in the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame (2015) and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (2016).

