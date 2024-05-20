This actually goes back to December 2017. The Los Angeles Lakers were honoring Kobe Bryant by retiring his jerseys. The Lakers put up a good fight against the Golden State Warriors that night, but Bryant left the arena early with his family for a special surprise. Apparently, they headed for a private performance by Kendrick Lamar.

There's a clip from the event that showed Bryant and his wife Vanessa having a great time on the dance floor to a clean version of Lamar's hit song "Humble." Interestingly, Shaquille O'Neal was also there! He was seen hanging out onstage with the MC and DJ.

Now, seven years later, the video has resurfaced on Instagram. The footage has been posted by Omar Raja. He is a social content commentator for ESPN.

Once the video went viral, it brought back truckloads of Kobe Bryant’s memories and moments of his rapport with Shaquille O’Neil.

Kobe Bryant tragically died on January 26, 2020, at the age of 41. He was in a helicopter crash along with eight other people, including his daughter Gianna, in Calabasas, California. Kobe Bryant's legacy as one of the greatest NBA players of all time is still celebrated today.

Shaquille O'Neal Kobe Bryant's partnership in NBA

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant's partnership for the Los Angeles Lakers is one of the most legendary in NBA history.

Together, Shaq and Kobe formed a force. O'Neil was a star center while Kobe, an iconic shooting guard had high scoring skills. Now, with coach Phil Jackson's triangle offense, they led the Lakers to three consecutive NBA championships (2000, 2001, 2002), with Shaq earning Finals MVP each time.

Despite their on-court success, Shaq and Kobe had a tumultuous relationship. Shaq preferred a more relaxed approach, while Kobe's relentless work ethic and desire to be "the man" sometimes caused tension. By 2004, the tension had become too much. Shaq was traded to the Miami Heat, while Kobe stayed with the Lakers.

Kobe Bryant x Shaquille O'Neal NBA Mix 2021 - “Family Ties” - Baby Keem x Kendrick Lamar

"Family Ties" is a landmark track by American rappers Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar. Released in August 2021, the track celebrates success and family bonds.

The song "Family Ties" (by Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar) doesn't directly reference Kobe and Shaq. But fan-made video edits (found on YouTube) often use the song for Kobe and Shaq highlight reels. It is possibly because the song explores themes of loyalty, competition, and overcoming challenges. Thus, it definitely resonates with Shaq and Kobe's championship success.

Shaquille O'Neal Acknowledged Kobe Bryant's Greatness

Shaquille O'Neal's speech at Kobe Bryant's memorial was a powerful tribute to his former teammate and friend. Despite their publicized disagreements as teammates, Shaq addressed Kobe as a "little brother". Additionally, Shaq recognized Kobe's talent, calling him "one of the greatest Lakers" and a "gift" to the game. Furthermore, O'Neil directly addressed Vanessa and Kobe's daughters and promised to look after them and teach them Kobe's moves. However, he also humorously assured them he wouldn't teach his free throw technique.