Watch: Shaquille O’Neal chokes Charles Barkley as duo hilariously parody Draymond Green-Rudy Gobert fight

In a hilarious turn of events on Wednesday evening, the crew of "Inside the NBA" humorously drew parallels to the recent spat between Rudy Gobert and Draymond Green.

Shaquille O'Neal, the towering legend, humorously got involved and directed his attention to Charles Barkley, who had won the NBA MVP award in 1993.

The humorous incident kicked off with Kenny “The Jet” Smith sharing a story about a family wedding. Seizing an opportunity, O’Neal stood intending to give Smith a warm congratulatory embrace.

Shaquille O'Neal's playful fun stole the show on Inside the NBA

Smith, foreseeing O'Neal's intention, humorously rejected the congratulatory hug. Even Ernie Johnson chipped in, jesting about O'Neal's true aim.

O'Neal playfully embraced Sir Charles Barkley's head, disregarding Smith's refusal. Teasingly, O'Neal challenged Barkley, saying, "Yeah, you gonna say something?" Barkley, showing his sportsmanship, gracefully accepted the playful challenge, casually crossing his arms.

Smith stepped in to release Barkley from O'Neal's playful grasp, encouraging Barkley to "tap out." Despite Smith's intervention, O'Neal held onto Barkley a few seconds more for laughter.

Smith amused everyone by assisting Barkley in tapping out, turning the situation into a hilariously memorable event.

This playful exchange followed a less friendly event that had occurred during Tuesday's matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves, where Draymond Green had found himself in a tense confrontation with Rudy Gobert.

Shaq believes Gobert should've also been ejected

In response to the intense incidents of the initial minute and a half of the InSeason Tournament game between the Warriors and the Wolves, the 'Inside the NBA' crew shared their viewpoints.

They considered Steve Kerr’s post-game insights before diving into their comments. Kenny Smith led the discussion, expressing astonishment that Rudy Gobert hadn't been dismissed from the game.

Charles Barkley stood up for Gobert, stating, "He's just holding Klay Thompson!" On the other hand, Shaq countered Barkley's perspective, commenting: “Draymond's just holding him!”

Barkley and Shaq, two NBA icons, engaged in a lively disagreement about the situation. Ultimately, Barkley sided with the referees' decision not to remove Gobert from the game.

Observing the footage, it's apparent that Gobert had Klay in a hold around his neck. That said, when Draymond pounced in response, Gobert was compelled to release his hold.

While we're not endorsing Draymond's actions, if he warranted an ejection for his behavior, Gobert should arguably have faced a similar fate. It remains to be seen what the league's ruling on the incident will be.

