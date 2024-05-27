Watch: Shaquille O'Neal Sings Slovenian Song During Luka Doncic's Practice Before Timberwolves Game

In Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs' Western Conference Finals, the Dallas Mavericks clashed with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. The Mavericks emerged victorious, taking a 3-0 lead in the series and potentially sweeping the Wolves. Beyond the on-court action, the attention has shifted to the courtside exchange between Luka Doncic and Shaquille O'Neal, as they discuss a popular Slovenian song that has now gone viral.

Shaquille O'Neal, the NBA on TNT host, surprised everyone by serenading Doncic with a Slovenian tune before Game 3, while Luka and the Mavs were warming up. The Mavs star's response to Shaq's impromptu performance was absolutely priceless.

What did Bleacher Report Post?

The moment was caught on video and posted online by Bleacher Report.

"Shaq singing a Slovenian song to Luka during warmups"

Luka’s Performance in the Conference Finals

Luka Doncic has been a puzzle the Minnesota Timberwolves can't solve. Dominating the first three games of the finals, the Slovenian star has made it look effortless. Doncic has averaged a near triple-double with 32.7 points, 8.7 assists, and 7.7 rebounds per game, propelling the Mavericks to a 3-0 series lead.

What makes his performances even more remarkable is that Luka is not at full physical health, still contending with knee injuries. If he can maintain this level of play in Game 4 and lead the Mavericks to the NBA Finals, it would mark the franchise's first opportunity to compete for the NBA title since 2011.

