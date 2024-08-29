Watch: Shaquille O'Neal surprises fans with Epic “Since You’ve Been Gone” Duet with Kelly Clarkson

Recently on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson and Eddie Murphy had a fun chat about their shared love for Shaquille O’Neal. They both agreed—Shaq is one of the funniest people around.

They also couldn’t help but admire the incredible charity work he’s done.

Kelly invited Shaq to her show before performing at his charity event in October 2021. That’s when she found out something surprising—Shaq’s favorite karaoke song is “Since U Been Gone,” one of Kelly’s biggest hits. Shaq couldn’t resist sharing his love for the song, singing and humming a little on the show, making Kelly laugh out loud.

If you’ve ever done karaoke, you know how important it is to have that one song you can always count on. For Shaq, that song is “Since U Been Gone.” A YouTube caption captured it perfectly:

“Everyone who’s ever been to karaoke knows the importance of having a go-to song they can rely on to rock out with an audience too, no matter the situation. For Shaquille O’Neal, that song just so happens to be Kelly’s ‘Since U Been Gone.’”

Fans loved seeing Shaq have fun with the song. One person commented, “You usually know the lyrics to your go-to song, but it’s Shaq, so rules don’t apply. Too funny.” Another fan said, “Shaq can make you laugh even on the saddest days.” And someone else noticed how much Shaq wanted to sing with Kelly, saying, “Poor guy. He wanted Kelly to sing with him so bad.”

A few weeks later, Shaq’s wish finally came true. During Kelly’s performance of “Since U Been Gone” at the charity event, Shaq joined her on stage. Sure, Shaq might not have the best singing voice, but his energy and enthusiasm were contagious. He got the crowd excited and turned the performance into a highlight of the night.

Shaq is clearly someone who’s full of life and joy, and he didn’t hold back when he finally got to sing with Kelly. The two of them sang their hearts out, and it wasn’t just entertaining—it brought them closer together as friends. In the end, what started as a fun moment on a talk show turned into something special.

Shaq’s duet with Kelly Clarkson shows that sometimes, the best moments come when you least expect them.

