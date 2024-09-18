Watch: Shirtless Kyrie Irving Roams Around Xiamen Streets During His China Trip for Shoe Sponsor

Kyrie Irving is flaunting his way out on a tour. During his visit to Xiamen, China, as part of his promotional tour for the Chinese sports brand Anta, Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks was captured walking shirtless through the streets, captivating fans who chanted his name.

The 32-year-old basketball star's presence elicited an enthusiastic response from the crowd, with fans surrounding him and expressing their appreciation for his visit. Despite the overwhelming attention, Irving remained gracious, interacting with fans by offering fist bumps and acknowledging the "Kyrie, Kyrie" chant that filled the air. This showcased his genuine connection with supporters during his visit to Xiamen.

The video of Kyrie Irving's casual stroll in Xiamen came during the strong endorsement he has in China, particularly through his partnership with Anta. This visit is part of a larger Asia tour, which aligns with Anta's efforts to expand its presence in the Southeast Asian region.

Chief Hélà took to his X/Twitter and showed gratitude for the warm welcome he received at overseas, he tweeted, “Gratitude and Love🤞🏾🪶♾❤️”

Irving's association with Anta has evolved significantly since parting ways with Nike, emphasizing the growing influence of players' individual endorsements and the NBA's global appeal. Beyond his on-court skills, Irving's off-court presence and marketability are evident as he engages with fans and promotes his partnership with his sneaker sponsor, Anta.

As Anta's Chief Creative Officer, Irving's visit not only strengthens his personal brand but also enhances the v isibility of the NBA and its players on a global stage, particularly in China .

Irving's tour comes after Luka Doncic joins other top NBA players for the groundbreaking Jordan Brand China Tour.

Recently, Jordan Brand unveiled the ‘Motorsport’ colorway of the Luka 3 in collaboration with Doncic, set to be released alongside a playable 1969 Chevy Camaro in Forza Horizon 5. This announcement was just the beginning, as Jordan Brand revealed plans for the inaugural China Family Tour featuring Doncic alongside Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, and Paolo Banchero.

Each player brings their unique signature model to the table, with Banchero eagerly awaiting his own from the renowned brand. The Jordan Brand China Tour aims to not only showcase the talents of these basketball stars but also to connect with the youth of China on a cultural level.

With the tour set to kick off later in the week and conclude on September 2nd, anticipation builds as fans look forward to witnessing the impact of these NBA stars on Chinese soil. This will further solidify Jordan Brand's position as a dominant force within Nike's divisions, driven by the star power and international appeal of players like Luka Doncic.

