WATCH: Shirtless Tom Brady Gets Summer Started With His Kids As They Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend

Tom Brady is getting summer-ready right after being part of many controversies. On Monday, May 27, the former NFL star, 46, took to Instagram to share a fun video with his kids. The footballer documented his Memorial Day festivities on the water with his children, Benjamin Rein, 14, and Vivian Lake, 11.

The video opens with Brady, smiling and shirtless, driving a speedboat, embodying the carefree summer spirit. His fans are showering him with love on his vacation post. Throughout the clip, Brady showcases a day filled with thrilling water activities.

Tom Brady and Kids Kick Off Summer with Memorial Day Fun

Brady’s children, Benjamin and Vivian, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, 43, are also seen enjoying tubing and jumping off the boat into the inviting, crystal blue waters. The video also highlights Brady’s impressive wakeboarding skills. It also shows the family riding jet skis and soaking up the sun together.

The entire montage is set to the tune of Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's I Had Some Help track, capturing the joyous and energetic atmosphere of their day. Brady captioned the post with enthusiasm, "You guys okay if we get summer started? Hope everyone is having a great MDW!"

Notably absent from the video is Brady's eldest son, John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 16, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, 53. Although Jack did not appear in this particular clip, Brady often shares updates and moments with his family on social media. He gave his fans a glimpse into his life beyond the football field.

Earlier this month, Brady discussed his family in a more serious context during an interview about his Netflix comedy roast. The show, aired on May 5 and instantly became the talk of the town.

On The Pivot Podcast, Brady expressed his mixed feelings about the special. While he enjoyed the jokes aimed at him, he was concerned about how they impacted his children. "I loved it when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun," Brady explained. "I didn't like the way that affected my kids.”

He also added, “So it's the hardest part about, like, the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way, and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn't do that again because of the way that affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world."

Brady admitted that he initially did not grasp the "full picture" when agreeing to participate in the roast. "I think it's a good lesson for me as a parent. I'm going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it, and at the same time, I'm happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun," he reflected on the podcast.

Tom Brady’s way of Handling Controversies

The roast included several jokes about Brady’s personal life, including his October 2022 divorce from Bündchen. They also talked about her subsequent relationship with Miami-based jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

Following the airing of the comedy special, a source told PEOPLE that Bündchen was "deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on [the] roast show." The source added that Bündchen’s priority is to support her children, who were affected by the irresponsible content of the roast.

Despite the challenges that come with being in the public eye, Brady continues to prioritize his role as a father. His social media posts and interviews reveal a man deeply committed to his family. He is striving to balance the demands of fame with the responsibilities of parenthood for the fans.

