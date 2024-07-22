Watch: Shohei Ohtani Amazes MLB Fans With 30th Home Run of 473 Foot 116.7 MPH Out of Dodgers Stadium vs Red Sox

Shohei Ohtani recently hit a 473-foot homer at Dodgers Stadium during the fifth innings of Sunday’s game. It was the Japanese baseball pitcher's 30th home run, that saw him play exceptionally well against the Boston Red Sox.

Moreover, his stunning shot of 116.7 MPH amazed MLB fans as it nearly sailed out of the stadium, which was initially opened in 1962. Read on to know more!

Shohei Ohtani stunned MLB fans with his 30th home run that ran out of Dodgers Stadium

Shohei Ohtani started his MLB journey in 2018 and since has impressed fans several times. This season, he has hit seven homers that have gone at least 450 feet. Moreover, recently, during the 30th home run, he once again captivated fans, with his amazing home run while also becoming the first NL player to reach 30 homers this season.

The 30-year-old player stepped into the batter's box against Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford on Sunday. By then, Crawford had just given up a home run to Austin Barnes.

Nonetheless, Ohtani made a 473-foot towering blast that had an exit velocity of 116.7 miles per hour. The ball reportedly sailed between the pavilion roof and an advertisement sign in right-center field.

It also nearly made Ohtani the second Dodgers player to clear the pavilion roof and hit a ball out of the stadium. A few other baseball players who were able to achieve this feat successfully include Willie Stargell (1969 and ‘73), Mike Piazza (1997), and Fernando Tatís Jr. (2021), among others.

Advertisement

It is worth mentioning that Ohtani’s amazing form helped his squad to make a 9-6 victory over the Red Sox.

Also Read: Fans Label Shohei Ohtani ‘Cold And Heartless’ After 27th Home Run Hits Little Kid’s Head

A look into Shohei Ohtani’s MLB career

Shohei Ohtani began his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels in 2018 and initially agreed to play both as a hitter and a pitcher. With his stunning skills, he was named the American League Rookie of the Year.

Ohtani played with the squad until 2023 and achieved several career milestones, including winning the AL MVP twice, earning the All-Star title three times, and being named to the All-MLB First Team four times, among others.

The talented player then signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2024 season. Earlier this year, in April, Ohtani surpassed Hideki Matsui to become the Japanese player with the most home runs, securing his 176th career homer. In addition to this, he also won another All-Star title, making it his fourth.

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘No Translator in Sight’: Shohei Ohtani’s Viral Interaction With WNBA Star Cameron Brink Has Internet in a Frenzy