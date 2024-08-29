Watch: Shohei Ohtani’s Dog Decoy Wins Fans Hearts With Adorable First Pitch on Dodgers Star’s Bobblehead Night

The bond between pets and their owners can often captivate the hearts of sports fans, and that was precisely the case on the momentous evening of Shohei Ohtani's bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium.

The Los Angeles Dodgers commemorated this significant occasion by honoring the dual-threat phenomenon, Shohei Ohtani, with a special giveaway—figurines featuring Ohtani alongside his beloved canine companion, Decoy. The spotlight, however, was firmly on Decoy as he stole the show by delivering the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Dressed in Ohtani's iconic No. 17 jersey, Decoy ventured onto the field, evoking delight and excitement from the crowd. With an endearing display of canine agility, Decoy retrieved the ball from the pitcher's mound and dutifully returned it to Ohtani, who stood behind home plate.

The heartwarming moment was further heightened when Ohtani and Decoy exchanged a celebratory high five after the successful completion of the first pitch. The significance of Decoy in Ohtani's life became more pronounced during his free agency, where the Japanese superstar's dog garnered substantial attention from baseball enthusiasts.

Decoy first captured the hearts of fans when Ohtani received his well-deserved second MVP accolade in November of the preceding year. Since then, Decoy has become a social media sensation, captivating fans worldwide with the evident bond the duo shares.

The exceptional popularity of the Shohei Ohtani bobblehead night was a testament to the adoration and respect Ohtani commands. Reports surfaced, suggesting fans queued outside the stadium for nearly seven hours, affirming the influential status of the two-time MVP within the baseball community.

Advertisement

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts humorously commented on the overwhelming demand for the bobbleheads, playfully attributing the extensively long lines to the allure of both Ohtani and Decoy.

The impact of Decoy's appearance stretched beyond the pre-game ceremonies as Ohtani delivered an outstanding performance, hitting his 42nd home run of the season and leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-4 lead against the Orioles. The combination of Ohtani's remarkable on-field prowess and the endearing presence of Decoy undoubtedly contributed to a memorable and heartwarming evening for baseball enthusiasts.