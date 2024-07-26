Watch: Simone Biles Hypes Paris Up by Submitting Brand New Uneven Bars Move; Variation of Weiler-Kip Ahead of Olympics 2024
Simone Biles has already made her name as the greatest gymnast ever, but at the Paris Olympics 2024 she is going to bring something new to the table but debuting her new skill move.
The International Federation of Gymnastics revealed Friday that Simone Biles, the seven-time Olympic medalist, hopes to have a new gymnastics skill on the uneven bars named after her in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The new skill will be a variant of an element named after former Canadian gymnast Wilhelm Weiler, the Weiler-kip, in which a gymnast circles the bar forward with a half-turn before rising to a handstand.
Biles has successfully executed this maneuver several times during her career. Biles has also done a Weiler-kip with a full single turn, a technique named after Australian gymnast Georgia Godwin this season.