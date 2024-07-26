Watch: Simone Biles Hypes Paris Up by Submitting Brand New Uneven Bars Move; Variation of Weiler-Kip Ahead of Olympics 2024

The International Federation of Gymnastics revealed Friday that Simone Biles, the seven-time Olympic medalist, hopes to have a new gymnastics skill on the uneven bars named after her in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The new skill will be a variant of an element named after former Canadian gymnast Wilhelm Weiler, the Weiler-kip, in which a gymnast circles the bar forward with a half-turn before rising to a handstand.

Biles has successfully executed this maneuver several times during her career. Biles has also done a Weiler-kip with a full single turn, a technique named after Australian gymnast Georgia Godwin this season.

