It seems like the year 2024 can not catch a break. In what appears to be a stunning display of celebrity power and Olympic madness, rap icon Snoop Dogg lit up the streets of Saint-Denis, a Paris suburb, as one of the final torchbearers for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The 52-year-old artist's participation in this prestigious event has filled the world with excitement and admiration from viewers worldwide.

Snoop Dogg Dances the 2024 Olympic torch through the streets of Paris

Dressed in a crisp white Olympic tracksuit along with eye-catching golden sneakers, Snoop Dogg carried the Olympic flame with an old-school west coast style.

The rapper's journey through Saint-Denis was nothing short of spectacular, as he danced his way along the route, waving to his adoring fans who lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the star.

Snoop's participation in the torch relay marks the 67th leg of the flame's journey, bringing it ever closer to its final destination at the Eiffel Tower for the opening ceremony.

The rapper's involvement in this tradition highlights the global appeal of the Olympic Games and their ability to unite people from all walks of life.

For Snoop Dogg, carrying the Olympic torch was more than just a photo opportunity.

In a call with NBC sportscaster Mike Tirico, the rapper reflected on the emotional significance of his role, drawing parallels to Muhammad Ali's iconic lighting of the Olympic cauldron during the 1996 Atlanta Games.

"It was emotional for all of us to see the champ holding that torch and walking up there. This is my own version of it," Snoop said. "I don't want to get too emotional, but I know that this is special."

The rapper also acknowledged the broader implications of his participation, stating, "This says a lot about America as far as where we're at in this world. At the same time, it says a lot about France as far as connecting the dots and allowing me to do this."

Snoop Dogg's involvement in the Paris Olympics extends beyond his role in the torch relay.

The multifaceted artist will also serve as a special correspondent for NBC throughout the Games, providing his unique perspective and entertaining commentary during primetime broadcasts.

"We're going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix," the rapper promised in a statement. "It's going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked."

Other celebs like Salma Hayek, Lady Gaga and more at the 2024 Paris Olympic

The 2024 Paris Olympics are shaping up to be a star-studded event, with numerous celebrities expected to attend and participate in various capacities.

Before Snoop Dogg's torch-bearing duties, actress Salma Hayek Pinault took part in the relay, carrying the flame from Rambouillet to Versailles.

Other notable figures spotted in Paris ahead of the Games include Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, who are rumored to be performing a duet of La Vie en Rose during the opening ceremony.

As the Olympics progress, more celebrities are likely to make appearances, adding to the glamour and excitement of this global sporting event.

As the world turns its attention to Paris for the next two weeks, the 2024 Olympics promise to be a celebration of athletic excellence and cultural diversity.

And thanks to Snoop Dogg's memorable contribution, the games have already gotten off to a truly golden start.